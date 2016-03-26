 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Obama bans future oil leases in Arctic and Atlantic Oceans

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Barack Obama overnight designated the bulk of US-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing.

Obama says he 'thinks of his job as being a relay runner'.
Source: 1 NEWS

The move helps put some finishing touches on Mr Obama's environmental legacy while also testing President-elect Donald Trump's promise to unleash the nation's untapped energy reserves.

The White House announced the actions in conjunction with the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which also placed a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing in its Arctic waters, subject to periodic review.

NASA says it will launch two missions in coming days to better understand the severity of the situation.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Obama is making use of an arcane provision in a 1953 law to ban offshore leases in the waters permanently.

The statute says that "the president of the United States may, from time to time, withdraw from disposition any of the unleased lands of the outer Continental Shelf."

Environmental groups hope the ban, despite relying on executive powers, will be difficult for future presidents to reverse.

The White House said it's confident the president's order will withstand legal challenge and said the language of the statute provides no authority for subsequent presidents to undo permanent withdrawals.

The Atlantic waters placed off limits to new oil and gas leasing are 31 canyons stretching off the coast of New England south to Virginia, though some had hoped for a more extensive ban that would have extended further south.

Existing leases aren't affected by the president's executive actions.

The administration cited environmental concerns in both regions to justify the moratorium.

Mr Obama also cited the importance of the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in providing subsistence for native Alaskans and the vulnerability of the ecosystem to an oil spill to justify his directive.

Mr Obama also noted the level of fuel production occurring in the Arctic.

Mr Obama said just 0.1 per cent of offshore crude production came from the Arctic in 2015, and at current oil prices, significant production would not occur in future decades.

"That's why looking forward, we must continue to focus on economic empowerment for Arctic communities beyond this one sector," Mr Obama said.

Still, industry officials objected to Mr Obama's memorandum, calling it "last minute political rhetoric."

"Instead of building on our nation's position as a global energy leader, today's unilateral mandate could put America back on a path of energy dependence for decades to come," said Dan Naatz of the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

Related

Environment

00:34
The First Lady discussed made her political position very clear in her final White House interview.

Oprah asks Michelle Obama the question on everyone's lips: 'Would you ever run for office?'
02:15
Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.

US Electoral College confirms Donald Trump as next President, despite bid to deny him the White House

Oil disaster in Azerbaijan leaves one dead and nine missing

00:38
The Amazon Warrior is licenced to prospect, but Greenpeace says its methods are a threat to marine life.

Greenpeace tracks down oil-hunting seismic survey ship off NZ's coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

4

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

00:39
5
YouTube star Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, and a friend were removed from the Delta Air Lines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.

'The entire thing was planned' - passengers dispute claims man booted off plane for 'speaking Arabic'


01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.

02:05
There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Raised aftershock risk spurs extra checks on 80 Wellington CBD buildings

"The increased risk of the aftershock is a significant driver of what we're doing," says Wellington's Recovery Manager.

03:44
“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”

Youth front powerful video hoping to reverse NZ's horrifying trend of suicides

“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ