NZ's High Commissioner to UK bids farewell as three-year posting ends

New Zealand's High Commissioner to the UK Sir Jerry Mateparae has bid farewell to the United Kingdom having finished his term in the role.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Janine and I have really enjoyed being in the UK and being in London as has the cat (Boots)," said Sir Jerry.

On a video posted on social media the former Governor General reflected on the highlights during his three year posting which included the Oceania exhibition with the Royal Academy, having Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government when she was pregnant and watching Kiwis in London unite after the Christchurch mosque attacks.

"It has been great being up here to witness and to be a part of the contribution and successes New Zealanders make in the UK."

He also paid tribute to Nurse Jenny McGee for caring for Boris Johnson in ICU after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Thanks Nurse Jenny for putting Invercargill on the map," he said.

Sir Jerry and his wife head home to New Zealand tomorrow and both go into a 14-day lockdown.