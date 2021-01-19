TODAY |

NZ's Foreign Affairs Minister calls for release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Source:  1 NEWS

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is calling for the “immediate release” of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was jailed upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from nerve agent poisoning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He was arrested yesterday after returning to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned with a nerve agent last year. Source: Breakfast

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Mahuta said New Zealand “is concerned at the detention of Alexei Navalny and calls for his immediate release”.

“Civil society and political opposition must be able to operate freely – these are essential elements of democratic societies,” she said.

Mahuta joins US and European officials criticising Russia for the 44-year-old’s arrest.

Navalny is a well-known critic of President Vladimir Putin's government, who he blames for his poisoning in August.

Navalny returned to Russia despite warnings he would be arrested once he arrived.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alexei Navalny's team believe something was put into his tea at an airport café before he fell ill during a flight. Source: 1 NEWS

Russia's prison service claimed he violated the probation terms from a suspended sentence on a 2014 money-laundering conviction. 

Navalny said the conviction was politically-motivated.

World
Politics
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Two people dead after car travels wrong way down Wellington motorway
2
Nappy-clad 'Trump baby' blimp finds new home at the Museum of London
3
Analysis: Peter Lester breaks down moment and aftermath of American Magic's capsize
4
Kiwi vaccine expert breaks down concerns around Covid-19 vaccinations
5
South Auckland dairy worker shot in leg after robbery
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Drug testing groups want to expand services beyond music festivals

Messi facing lengthy suspension for hitting opponent
00:26

Tensions between Russia and the West grow as Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed
00:31

Nappy-clad 'Trump baby' blimp finds new home at the Museum of London