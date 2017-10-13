 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


NZ's defence strategy points to China's growing influence in the Pacific

share

Source:

AAP

The New Zealand Defence Force has pointed to China's increasing influence in the Pacific as Australia's outgoing Defence chief takes aim at its militarisation of the South China Sea.

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldiers disembark a helicopter.

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldiers disembark a helicopter.

Source: NZDF/Flickr

The NZ Defence Force 2018 Strategic Defence Policy Statement released today paints a picture of an increasingly confident China.

It points to its expanding military expeditionary capabilities and positioning as a leader in a "new phase of globalisation".

"Yet as China has integrated into the international order, it has not consistently adopted the governance and values championed by the order's traditional leaders," report says.

"Both domestically and as a basis for international engagement, China holds views on human rights and freedom of information that stand in contrast to those that prevail in New Zealand."

While the report says New Zealand's defence and security co-operation with China has grown over the years, it also notes Beijing's increasing power in the Pacific.

"China is enhancing its influence in the region, including through development assistance and support for economic engagement."

The New Zealand government has this year massively boosted its foreign aid funding - with the bulk going to Pacific nations - but both Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have declined to say if China's growing power in the region is part of the reason.

Meanwhile, Australian Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin today said China has lost of the trust of its Asian and Pacific neighbours with its aggressiveness in the contested waterway, and dismissed claims the military build-up on the Paracel and Spratly islands was for defence reasons.

"I don't think there is trust there ... because (according to) all the reports that you see, they are militarising," he told Fairfax Media.

The New Zealand report notes: "These posts now feature new radar and communications arrays, airstrips and hangars, deep water harbours, and weapons systems, which provide China with the ability to quickly deploy a range of additional capabilities in and around key international shipping lanes."

Related

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

00:19
2
A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


00:28
3
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

4

Controversial speaker Lauren Southern ‘going to insult all of us’ says NZ Islamic community leader

5
The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.


03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.