TODAY |

NZDF had ‘moral’ responsibility to clear firing range before blast killed Afghan children - expert

Breakfast
More From
World
Middle East
Defence

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) hired a contractor to clean up a New Zealand firing range in Bamiyan, Afghanistan, where seven children were killed a year later by a device which was allegedly left behind.

The United Nations is calling on the NZDF to take responsibility for the deaths, and military expert Paul Buchanan says the "moral and ethical responsibility" to clean the firing range lay with NZDF, instead of a contractor.

“The NZDF left Bamiyan in June of 2013, the range was supposed to have been cleared in October of 2013 by a contractor,” said Mr Buchanan.

“In 2014 the children picked up what was obviously a high explosive, brought it back to the village and it killed seven of them.

He said the NZDF left in a hurry in 2013 which meant they didn’t have time to do the full clearance themselves, which is why a contractor was hired.

“Once you start going to third parties to do things that are basically your responsibility to begin with, then that’s the slippery slope," he said.

“I think its incumbent of the NZDF to tell us more about the contracting process. These clearly were not UN personnel because now the UN is stepping in and they’re not happy.

“No country as far as I know has legal responsibility for cleaning up a firing range. You do have a moral and ethical responsibility."

However, he said as it was an Afghan government-approved operation, he believes the NZDF did what it could given the circumstances.

The Defence Force has set aside $10 million to do another sweep of the firing range, and is in talks with the Afghan government.

"I think in their heart of hearts the NZDF believe that it does have some responsibility for these civilian casualties." 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Military expert Paul Buchanan discussed the ethical ramifications of the explosion with TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Middle East
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Eddie Jones says England got carried away after beating All Blacks in World Cup semi
2
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
3
Exhausted passenger slams Qantas for 'poor and disgusting' service after diverted plane stuck on tarmac at Ohakea air base for hours
4
Israel Folau says bushfires punishment for abortion, same-sex marriage: 'God is speaking'
5
Ex-All Blacks coach Laurie Mains cast doubt over Scott Robertson as Steve Hansen's replacement
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Prince Andrew's underage sex claims rebuttal slammed by UK media as a PR disaster
00:22

Hong Kong police launch operation to flush out protestors after officer hit with arrow
03:33

Prince Andrew gives medical alibi to deny sleeping with Epstein victim
00:20

Watch: Cricket ball sized hail pounds the Sunshine Coast