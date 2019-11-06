TODAY |

NZ woman survives two days lost at sea off Greek coast - 'I'm all good'

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

A tourist survived two days at sea off the Greek islands before the Hellenic Coast Guard rescued her on Sunday.

Kushila Stein, 47-year-old New Zealander, reported as an experienced sailor, was helping a British man deliver a yacht from Turkey to Athens and decided to take a small break by sailing a dinghy to the island of Folegandros on Friday.

Local media reported that one of her oars fell in the sea and the dinghy began floating off course.

Stein wrapped herself in plastic bags to keep warm as she was stranded at sea and kept herself alive by rationing her sweets that she brought with her.

The head of port police of Heraklion Efthimios Douvis said the coast guard found her about 55 nautical miles northwest of Heraklion, a city on the island of Crete.

She was seen walking off the coast guard boat by herself before getting into an ambulance at Heraklion's port.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kushila Stein, 47, was on a dinghy when an oar fell into the sea and she drifted off course. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
2
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
'How is this right?' Southland pet owner shares video of dog terrified by fireworks
5
Nearly 90 fireworks related call outs across the country with large blaze on Auckland's Mt Wellington
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:17

Police push for crackdown as Kiwis increasingly fall victim to suspected paedophiles and scammers

One dead, another seriously injured in fiery crash near Christchurch

Hong Kong police arrest man accused of knife attack, biting off part of politician's ear

US tells United Nations it is pulling out of Paris climate deal