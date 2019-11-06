NZ woman survives two days lost at sea off Greek coast - 'I'm all good'

A tourist survived two days at sea off the Greek islands before the Hellenic Coast Guard rescued her on Sunday.

Kushila Stein, 47-year-old New Zealander, reported as an experienced sailor, was helping a British man deliver a yacht from Turkey to Athens and decided to take a small break by sailing a dinghy to the island of Folegandros on Friday.

Local media reported that one of her oars fell in the sea and the dinghy began floating off course.

Stein wrapped herself in plastic bags to keep warm as she was stranded at sea and kept herself alive by rationing her sweets that she brought with her.

The head of port police of Heraklion Efthimios Douvis said the coast guard found her about 55 nautical miles northwest of Heraklion, a city on the island of Crete.