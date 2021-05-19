NZ’s nurse Jenny, who cared for Boris Johnson as he battled Covid, resigns from NHS citing lack of 'respect' for health workers

New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee, who cared for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care as he battled Covid-19, has resigned from the National Health Service (NHS).

McGee worked in ICU for ten years as a Sister and was in charge for five years.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS foundation released a statement to 1 NEWS on her behalf, saying: "After the toughest year of my nursing career, I’m taking a step back from the NHS but hope to return in the future."

The statement continued: "I’m excited to start a nursing contract in the Caribbean, before a holiday back home in New Zealand later in the year.

"I’m so proud to have worked at St Thomas’ hospital and to have been part of such a fantastic team."

Her resignation comes ahead of her appearance in a Channel 4 documentary airing in the UK portraying Britain on the brink, with personal Covid-19 stories shared by a number of people – including frontline workers, scientists and Nurse Jenny who helped save the Prime Minister's life.

1 NEWS has seen extracts provided to British news outlets by the documentary-makers which show a selection of McGee’s answers, but no lead-in questions.

In the transcript, she talked about her reunion with the Prime Minister at Downing Street in July 2020.

"It was actually very nice, in the rose garden. There was lots of talk about how things were in the hospital now and how nurses were. And there was talk that maybe we would participate in the clap.

"It would have been a really good photo opportunity. You know, kind of like Boris and his NHS friends, but I wanted to stay out of it," she said.

"Lots of nurses felt that the Government hadn’t led very effectively, the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting."

Later in the interview she said: "We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation.

"Yes we have put ourselves on the line and we have worked so incredibly hard, and there’s a lot of talk about how we’re all heroes and all that sort of stuff. But at the same time, I’m just not sure if I can do it.

"I don’t know how much I’ve got to give the NHS. We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve," McGee said, referring to the 1 per cent pay rise offered to NHS staff by the government.

"I’m just sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation."

The documentary called The Day Britain Stopped airs next Monday evening UK time.