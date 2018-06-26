 

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

A Virginia sheriff says a New Zealand man who travelled to the home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother after repeated warnings to leave.

Troy George Skinner

Troy George Skinner

Source: Goochland County's sheriff

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot last week after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the Goochland home.

Goochland Country Sheriff James Agnew says Troy Skinner tried to break into the home of a girl he met online, and was shot by her mum.
Source: US ABC

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the US. The sheriff says the girl's mother saw a man trying to enter her home, warned him several times she had a gun, then fired after he broke the glass.

Skinner was struck in the neck and remains hospitalised.

In an email to New Zealand media, Mr Agnew alleged Skinner "was armed with a folding knife with a 2.75 inch blade and pepper spray" and had a roll of duct tape. 

Mr Agnew says Skinner has been charged with "breaking and Entering into a dwelling house with the intent to commit rape, robbery or murder while armed with a deadly weapon", a class two felony.

He is being held without bond but "will receive a bond hearing as soon as he is able to appear in court", Mr Agnew said. 

It was not known if Skinner has an attorney.

The New Zealand embassy in Washington DC was notified last week, and FBI is involved in the investigation. 

In a statement today New Zealand Police say they "are aware of the incident and will assist the US Authorities as necessary".

MFAT is "in touch" with the family of Skinner and "has offered consular assistance", the department told 1 NEWS. 

