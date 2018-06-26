 

NZ man who had been speaking online with US girl, 14, shot by her mum after trying to smash his way into their home

A Virginia sheriff says a New Zealand man who travelled to the home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother.

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot last week after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the Goochland home.

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the US. The sheriff says the girl's mother saw a man trying to enter her home, warned him several times she had a gun, then fired after he broke the glass.

Skinner was struck in the neck and remains hospitalised.

Agnew says he'll be charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a serious crime.

It was not known if Skinner has an attorney.

