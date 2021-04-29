NZ High Commission to India’s oxygen appeal in Covid-stricken nation leads to local agency's warning

The New Zealand High Commission in Covid-stricken India deleted, then apologised for a tweet which appealed to the youth wing of the country’s opposition congress for oxygen.

The appeal led the Congress to say the patient inside was “critically ill” while live-tweeting the delivery of the oxygen, according to NDTV.



"We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," NZ High Commission’s tweeted as an apology.



The incident comes as India’s struggling health system faces a crippling shortage of oxygen with up to 400,000 new cases recorded each day. Today, the south-east Asian country recorded 392,488 new cases, down from a high of 401,993 the previous 24 hours.

It also reported 3,689 additional deaths but experts believe both figures are an undercount.



The incident led India’s Ministry of External Affairs to issue advice for foreign diplomatic services to not hoard supplies including oxygen.



"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions, Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid-19. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment. Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," the foreign ministry said.