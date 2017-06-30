NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

New Zealand is putting $6 million into a multipurpose hall and sports facility in the Solomon Islands in a bid to keep youth off the street.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission. Source: 1 NEWS

Sixty seven per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 and more than half are unemployed.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett had been in the capital Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission (RAMSI) which has been based in the country for 14 years helping to keeping law and order.

Mrs Bennett says development of youth is important for the country moving ahead.

She said she is "genuinely optimistic" about future of the Solomons as RAMSI officially withdraws today.