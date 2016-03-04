 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


NZ Government condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch as 'completely unacceptable'

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

North Korea today launched yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, South Korean officials said, part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Source: 1 NEWS

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launch, which came before the US celebration of its national independence, was made from North Phyongan province.

Other details were scarce. It wasn't immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea's longer-range missiles.

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has condemned the launch, describing it as "completely unacceptable". 

"North Korea has now tested more than a dozen ballistic missiles this year," Mr Brownlee says in a statement.

"Like those previous tests, today's launch violates UN Security Council Resolutions and is completely unacceptable."

Just last week South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump focused much of their first meeting on opposing North Korea's development of atomic weapons that threaten both allies.

Japan's government said the missile was believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan but no damage to ships or aircraft in the area has been reported.

China's UN ambassador, Liu Jieyi, warned Monday that further escalation of already high tensions with North Korea risks getting out of control, "and the consequences would be disastrous."

The Korean Peninsula has been divided between the American-backed South and the authoritarian North since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Worries have increased as the North's leader Kim Jong Un pushes to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads.

Today's launch is the first by the North since a June 8 test of a new type of cruise missile that Pyongyang says is capable of striking US and South Korean warships "at will."

Since taking office on May 10, Moon has tried to improve strained ties with North Korea, but the North has continued its missile tests.

Pyongyang says it needs nuclear weapons and powerful missiles to cope with what it calls rising US military threats.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Auckland dwelling that went up in flames injuring two people had no Council consents for kitchen or bathroom

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:40
3
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:31
4
The giant NBA superstar made our Guy Heveldt seem a lot smaller than he actually is.

Watch: Hulking Steven Adams shows off his golf skills at driving range - 'It's just like meathead stuff'


5
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.


00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ