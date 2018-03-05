NZ delivers emergency supplies to Papua New Guinea after deadly earthquake

Eight tonnes of aid supplies have been delivered to those affected by the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea last week.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft has delivered supplies, which include more than 100 water containers, 750 collapsible water containers, 200 family hygiene kits and 200 shelter tool kits and 120 tarpaulins - which arrived in Port Moresby this afternoon.

Whole villages have been flattened and water sources spoiled in the quake which killed at least 20 people in the remote and mountainous Southern Highlands last Monday.

"The rugged terrain and loss of communications in the area impacted means it is taking time to build a complete picture of the damage but we know that tens of thousands of people are reported as requiring humanitarian assistance," Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.

"New Zealand is working with Papua New Guinean authorities, the United Nations, donors and aid agencies on the ground to identify how New Zealand can best assist."

Australia is also sending emergency shelters and supplies to PNG.