 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


NZ delivers emergency supplies to Papua New Guinea after deadly earthquake

share

Source:

NZN

Eight tonnes of aid supplies have been delivered to those affected by the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea last week.

The 7.5 magnitude quake killed dozens of people and caused widespread damage.
Source: Breakfast

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft has delivered supplies, which include more than 100 water containers, 750 collapsible water containers, 200 family hygiene kits and 200 shelter tool kits and 120 tarpaulins - which arrived in Port Moresby this afternoon.

Whole villages have been flattened and water sources spoiled in the quake which killed at least 20 people in the remote and mountainous Southern Highlands last Monday.

The 7.5 magnitude quake rocked the country’s remote highlands on Monday.
Source: Breakfast

"The rugged terrain and loss of communications in the area impacted means it is taking time to build a complete picture of the damage but we know that tens of thousands of people are reported as requiring humanitarian assistance," Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.

"New Zealand is working with Papua New Guinean authorities, the United Nations, donors and aid agencies on the ground to identify how New Zealand can best assist."
Australia is also sending emergency shelters and supplies to PNG.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has announced a $200,000 aid package that includes tarpaulins, water purification tablets and water containers.

Related

Pacific Islands

Natural Disasters

00:15
The 7.5 magnitude quake killed dozens of people and caused widespread damage.

NZ to help with Papua New Guinea's relief after 7.5 magnitude quake

00:15
The 7.5 magnitude quake killed dozens of people and caused widespread damage.

Urgent aid needed in Papua New Guinea following last week's powerful earthquake

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

3
Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for Dear Basketball.

LIVE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant picks up Oscar, but who will take out top awards?

01:56
4
The girl's family was helping a relative move home when the awful incident occurred.

Tragedy as 12-month-old mauled to death by family dog in NSW

00:26
5
The star spins like a disco ball and will circle the earth every 90 minutes.

Rocket Lab's Humanity Star to be visible over New Zealand skies tonight

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for Dear Basketball.

LIVE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant picks up Oscar, but who will take out top awards?

Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney have taken out the Best Supporting Actor Oscars.

01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.


00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 