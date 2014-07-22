TODAY |

NZ Defence Force to conclude 20-year deployment to Afghanistan by May

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Defence Force will conclude its 20-year deployment to Afghanistan by May.

The final six personnel, three deployed at the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy and three deployed at the NATO Resolute Support Mission Headquarters, will head home.

“After 20 years of a NZDF presence in Afghanistan, it is now time to conclude our deployment,” Jacinda Ardern said in a joint statement with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare.

“The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest running in our history, and I wish to acknowledge the 10 New Zealanders who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the more than 3500 NZDF and other agency personnel, whose commitment to replace conflict with peace will always be remembered,” Ardern said.

Mahuta said the withdrawal of the NZDF comes after discussions with key partners.

“Although the environment remains complex, the intra-Afghan peace process affords Afghanistan the best prospect of an enduring political solution,” she said.

New Zealand had helped ‘establish the conditions for the current intra-Afghan peace process” and “improve the lives of the people of Afghanistan, particularly in Bamyan Province”, Henare said.

“Another important element of New Zealand’s support for Afghanistan has been our contribution to training and mentoring a new generation of officers in the Afghanistan Army,” he said.

“The success of the mentoring programme being conducted with the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy means it is now self-sufficient enough for New Zealand’s contribution there to conclude.”

World
Middle East
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Two new community Covid-19 cases, both linked to infected Auckland family - Hipkins
2
Pike River re-entry team reaches farthest point into mine drift it will go
3
Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep
4
Opinion: Scott Morrison played a short sighted, inwardly focused, selfish move
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Case dropped after New York woman who targeted Black birdwatcher gets racial bias counselling
00:55

English police officers pelted with bottles during raid on illegal makeshift nightclub
06:01

Judith Collins ‘very hopeful’ Covid-19 alert level restrictions will lift today
00:52

Myanmar's ousted leader faces new charge as crackdown intensifies