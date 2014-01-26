 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

NZ cities miss the cut for world's most liveable cities but Melbourne's number two

AAP | 1 NEWS
Topics
World

Australia has again fared well in a list of the world's most liveable cities, but after holding the title for seven years, Melbourne has slipped to second place.

And no New Zealand cities make the cut for the top-10 with Auckland dropping down the Economist's 2018 Global Liveability Index.

As the terror threat eases in parts of Europe, Vienna gets the gong in the Global Liveability Index, released today.

Despite improving its scores in some of the judging criteria, Melbourne was relegated to bridesmaid, with Sydney in fifth place and Adelaide rounding out the top-10.

"We have been number one for an unprecedented seven years in a row. The irony is this year it was our best score in eight years, coming in second," Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp told journalists today.

The index gave Melbourne 100 per cent in health care, infrastructure and education, while recording improvements in the areas of culture and environment.

But the city's scores for and safety stability "have room for improvement", and it's in the latter category that the Austrian capital took the title, winning by just 0.7 per cent.

"Although both Melbourne and Vienna have registered improvements in liveability over the last six months, increases in Vienna's ratings, particularly in the stability category, have been enough for the city to overtake Melbourne," the report said.

Victoria's coalition opposition blamed crime for Melbourne's fall from the top spot.

"We know that there are things that make it harder for Victorians to hold that significant role, we know that across the state there are issues with gang violence, we know that crime is up in this state, we know that all of those matters compared to other cities offer us a challenge," Liberal MP David Davis said.

Labor minister Martin Foley dismissed the blame, accusing the opposition of making "false assertions".

"I look forward to Melbourne redeeming its crown once our infrastructure agenda starts to deliver even better benefits in the years to come," he added.

Among other Australian cities to be demoted, Perth has gone from seventh to 14th place since 2017. Auckland, Helsinki and Hamburg have also slipped from the top 10.

Damascus in Syria, Port Moresby in PNG and Dhaka in Bangladesh are among the world's 10 least liveable cities.

World's 10 most liveable cities

  * 1. Vienna, Austria
  * 2. Melbourne, Australia
  * 3. Osaka, Japan
  * 4. Calgary, Canada
  * 5. Sydney, Australia
  * 6. Vancouver, Canada
  * 7. Toronto, Canada
  * 8. Tokyo, Japan
  * 9. Copenhagen, Denmark
  * 10. Adelaide, Australia

Australia's top cities

  * 2. Melbourne
  * 5. Sydney
  * 10. Adelaide
  * 14. Perth
  * 22. Brisbane

Melbourne
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement
2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

4

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces
5

Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Philip Wilson is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing child sexual abuse.

Abuse victim demands apology after Adelaide ex-archbishop gets home detention for cover-up
00:24
The man went into the mud in Illinois to rescue his parrot and then became stuck himself.

Parrot clings to owner as pair are rescued from muddy pit in US

Adelaide man admits he killed flatmate's dog after he was found holding animal's severed head
Shin Ok-ju, the founder of apocalypse cult Grace Road Church, has been arrested in South Korea, accused of enslaving some 400 followers in Fiji.

Fiji Government tight-lipped on links to Korean cult accused of slavery, ritual beatings

Trump warns potential 2020 rival - 'Anybody who runs against me suffers'

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America

President Donald Trump today dared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020 - and warned the Democrat, "Anybody that runs against Trump suffers."

Trump also said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn't run against him - a claim that Cuomo's office did not immediately dispute.

The challenge came as Trump delivered remarks at a fundraising event for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for re-election. The Utica visit marked Trump's first as president to an area he won in 2016.

Trump, a New York native, spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.

Trump said that Cuomo, who is running for re-election against "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon, called him and told him, "I'll never run for president against you."

"But maybe he wants to," Trump went on, adding: "Oh, please do it. Please. Please. He did say that. Maybe he meant it. The one thing we know - and they do say - anybody that runs against Trump suffers. That's the way it should be."

Trump, who flirted with a gubernatorial run before setting his eyes on the White House, argued that New York could have the lowest taxes in the nation if Cuomo had allowed hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the state and claimed Cuomo "wants to take away your Second Amendment."

"It's very sad to see what's happened with New York," he said. "This could have been Boomtown, USA."

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to the criticism, but Cuomo on Twitter defended his position on gun rights.

"Donald Trump & the NRA - bankrupt bedfellows: literally and morally," he tweeted. "Unlike Trump, I'm not afraid to take on the NRA."

His office released a lengthy statement ahead of Trump's arrival accusing Trump of having "forgotten what made this country great."

"Despite being a native New Yorker, since you took office, you have attacked our healthcare, passed a tax law that punished New York in order to fund corporate tax cuts, ripped immigrant New Yorkers from their families, launched an assault on our environment, and undermined the basic values on which this state and this nation were built," he said.

As for Gillibrand, Trump called her "a puppet" of New York's other Democratic senator, Chuck Schumer.

"She's been up to my office looking for campaign contributions. And she's very aggressive on contributions, but she's not very aggressive on getting things done," Trump said.

Gillibrand responded by Twitter: "The President refuses to acknowledge the work I've gotten done. Sound familiar, ladies?"

Trump's fundraising events are usually closed to reporters, but this time White House staff allowed the small group of journalists travelling with the president inside, giving Trump a broader platform for his remarks.

President Donald Trump listens to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump in Italy Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:04
The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School.

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers

Royal family's handling of Thomas Markle saga 'inept' and 'feeble', say aides

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Royalty

Top royal aides are reported to believe the royal family's handling of the Thomas Markle saga has been inept and feeble and fear it's becoming a crisis after the father of Prince Harry's wife Meghan gave a third explosive interview.

Mr Markle claimed in the interview with the Mail on Sunday that while recovering in hospital from a heart attack he had been berated on the phone by Prince Harry and had hung up on the prince.

Royal aides are said to be plotting ways to rein in his public outbursts about his daughter’s relationship with Prince Harry and the family. Source: Breakfast

He also said he had been told by his daughter that he would be unable to deliver a father-of-the-bride speech at the wedding last May.

Mr Markle accepted that the prince was right to reprimand him over his collusion with the paparazzi in which he staged photographs of him being fitted for a morning suit, but described the timing of the call - while he was lying in hospital - as "rude".

Now Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay reports that he has spoken to past and serving royal aides who believe the response and handling of the whole Thomas Markle affair has been both "inept" and "feeble".

A palace aide involved in the arrangements for Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 believed the handling of Mr Markle has been "inept".

"The perception is that he was treated very much as an afterthought. No one went to visit him when the answer would have been to have someone fly out from London and explain to him how things were going to happen," the aide is quoted as saying.

He told British TV he doesn’t expect his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry are far from parenthood. Source: Good Morning Britain / 1 News

Mr Markle, 74, made headlines when he pulled out of the wedding a few days before he was due to walk Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel citing his health problems. The decision came 24 hours after his arrangements with the paparazzi had been exposed.

Another aide with years of experience with the royal family said: "It’s too late now for equerries or go-betweens to get to Mr Markle, it’s up to Meghan. She clearly loves him enough to have wanted him at her wedding so she needs to go and spend time with him."

Richard Kay wrote: "For now this latest Markle debacle is nothing short of a disaster for both Harry and Meghan - and for the royals. If, as Markle says, this was his ‘last interview’ then maybe this is just the opportunity for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take him at his word and get on that plane.

"If they don’t, I fear this domestic tragedy will unspool even further."

Thomas Markle hinted he may have some royal grandchildren to enjoy soon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Royalty