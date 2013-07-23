NZ-born man who taunted woman during Melbourne rape jailed for at least seven years

A rapist, who broke into a Melbourne woman's home, told her the neighbours were going to see her have sex before he forced himself onto his terrified victim.

New Zealand-born Carl Justin Stafford was today sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a minimum of seven years, over the 2015 rape and break-in.

Gavel Source: 1 NEWS

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one charge of aggravated burglary in April after initially telling police the encounter had been consensual.

The woman in her 50s was asleep when Stafford broke into her St Kilda home about 2am on August 31.

"You lay on top of her and placed your hand on the top of her mouth and told her to be quiet," Victorian County Court Judge David Brooke said.

Stafford then used his hand to touch her genitals.

When he got up to close the blinds in her bedroom, he told the woman: "Do you know your neighbours, because they're going to see you having sex in your room".

He then forced the terrified woman to perform a sex act on him.

"The complainant was so upset she was almost hyperventilating," Judge Brooke said.

After allowing the woman to use the bathroom, he continued to taunt her by saying: "I know you live by yourself, I have been watching you."

After 45 minutes the woman managed to run outside and flag down a passing car.

The police arrived just as Stafford was leaving.

During his police interview, Stafford denied breaking into the home and raping the woman, and said the woman's identification of him as her attacker "was obviously a mistake".

Stafford, who was using drugs at the time and suffers from schizophrenia, also told police he did not remember what happened and claimed he had been "set up".