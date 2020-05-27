NZ-born father charged with murder after disabled daughter dies in horrific circumstances

A four-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her father lay dead in a Brisbane home for two days before paramedics were called.



Willow Dunn

The girl's body was found at the Cannon Hill house on Monday morning



Her father, Mark James Dunn, 43, was later charged with his daughter's murder, which police believe happened on Saturday.



Dunn, who according to News Corp was born in New Zealand, did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court when his case was briefly mentioned yesterday and has been remanded in custody.



Court documents reveal the alleged murder occurred on or about May 23 at Dunn's home in Brent Street, which detectives cordoned off as they tried to determine the cause of death.

News Corp says the girl was named Willow and she had an intellectual disability.

According to the Courier Mail, she had sores so deep on her hips her bones were exposed, while the The Australian says her face had been attacked by rats.

Willow's step-mother lived at the home but has not been charged.

Police would not confirm the girl's cause of death or whether a post mortem examination has been completed.

