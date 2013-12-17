 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


NZ-born ex-bikie to be sentenced over Gold Coast rampage in which he fired shotgun from taxi back seat

share

Source:

AAP

A former Bandido bikie who fired shots from a taxi during a violent rampage on the Gold Coast in 2013 is to be sentenced for the offence.

Australia police

Source: 1 NEWS

Leonard David Toalei, 29, has pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm and serious assault, over the June 2013 incident at Southport.

Toalei will be sentenced today at the Southport District Court after yesterday's sentencing hearing was adjourned.

The court has heard New Zealand-born Toalei fired a shotgun from the back seat of a taxi at the start of the rampage about 2.30am on June 11.

He then stole a milk truck, driving it a short distance before crashing it into some bollards.

The court was then shown footage of Toalei entering a bus and assaulting the bus driver, leaving the man with blood pouring from a cut above his eye.

He was then apprehended by six police and a police dog, with police having to taser him before he was subdued.

Judge David Kent said footage of his arrest showed Toalei was an "extremely powerful individual" who was lucky not to have got himself shot by police through his conduct.


Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

01:45
The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

The Airbnb of campervan holidays – new app pairs motorhomes travellers with property owners

The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

02:07
Greyhound racing critics are disappointed the $24 million funding isn't going towards the re-homing ex-racing dogs.

Multi-million dollar funding boost for Greyhound slammed for doing little to help retired dogs

The New Zealand Racing Board has increased its funding to $24 million.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ