NZ-born ex-bikie to be sentenced over Gold Coast rampage in which he fired shotgun from taxi back seat

A former Bandido bikie who fired shots from a taxi during a violent rampage on the Gold Coast in 2013 is to be sentenced for the offence.

Leonard David Toalei, 29, has pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm and serious assault, over the June 2013 incident at Southport.

Toalei will be sentenced today at the Southport District Court after yesterday's sentencing hearing was adjourned.

The court has heard New Zealand-born Toalei fired a shotgun from the back seat of a taxi at the start of the rampage about 2.30am on June 11.

He then stole a milk truck, driving it a short distance before crashing it into some bollards.

The court was then shown footage of Toalei entering a bus and assaulting the bus driver, leaving the man with blood pouring from a cut above his eye.

He was then apprehended by six police and a police dog, with police having to taser him before he was subdued.

Judge David Kent said footage of his arrest showed Toalei was an "extremely powerful individual" who was lucky not to have got himself shot by police through his conduct.