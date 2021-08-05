NZ-born Australian broadcaster Brian Henderson dies, aged 89

Legendary Australian broadcaster Brian Henderson has died at the age of 89.

Brian Henderson was a newsreader for Channel Nine for decades. Source: Nine

The Dunedin-born television personality's death was confirmed by Channel Nine, the network where he read the news for several decades.

Early last year, Henderson confirmed to 9 NEWS that he'd been diagnosed with kidney cancer, and had opted not to receive treatment.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he was diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis as a teenager and spent more than two years in a sanatorium, where he listened to a lot of radio.

The paper says he was determined to become a journalist and eventually auditioned for a radio job in Dunedin.

Henderson moved to Sydney to work in radio in the early 1950s, and later that decade he started hosting the music programme Bandstand.

Nicknamed "Hendo", he eventually hosted the nightly news with Channel Nine until his retirement in 2002.



Fellow Channel Nine personality Karl Stefanovic announced the news on air this morning, calling the broadcaster an "absolute legend, gentleman and total professional".