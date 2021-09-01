NZ-born alpaca Geronimo euthanised in UK

A New-Zealand born alpaca at the centre of a legal row with the British Government has been put down following a court order warrant to destroy him.

Veterinary staff, who arrived with a police escort, surround Geronimo the alpaca. Source: Associated Press

In dramatic scenes, Government vets and police escort arrived at the Gloucestershire farm this morning (NZT) which housed the animal to seize and remove him after he twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis in 2017 — an infectious disease to cattle.

Geronimo is seen trying to runaway only to be dragged back by officers and eventually loaded into a trailer and driven to an undisclosed location where he was euthanised.

The alpaca’s owner. Helen Macdonald, criticised the government’s handling and removal of Geronimo from her farm. She claims for three years she pleaded to meet with Environment Minister George Eustice to discuss Geronimo’s case but he never responded.

"I’m absolutely disgusted by this government" she said.

"These are barbaric actions. It’s a disgrace."

Last weekend, Macdonald told 1 NEWS she believed the Government tests used were botched because four years on Geronimo was still alive and showed no sign of the disease.

Geronimo the alpaca photographed on August 27, 2021, at Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge village in England. Source: Associated Press

"To falsely accuse him and New Zealand, and abuse me for four years is just completely unacceptable. I’ve had enough but I’m not giving up and I will fight tooth and nail to keep this animal alive" she said.

Macdonald was not home when the animal was being removed.

For years the veterinary nurse campaigned for Geronimo to be re-tested. Her alpaca’s plight attracted national and international headlines with supporters worldwide sending her well wishes.

Despite a last ditch effort to the High Court, a petition that amassed more than 140,000 signatures and a dozen vets calling on the Government to halt the alpaca’s death sentence, a destruction warrant was issued and valid ‘till this weekend.

A statement from the Government confirmed the alpaca’s execution, it said "bTB-positive alpaca known as 'Geronimo' has been euthanised to prevent the spread of disease."