 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


NZ and South Africa turn their rivalry to the woolshed at the World Shearing Champs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The night belonged to New Zealand and South Africa last night as the two traditional rugby nations turned their rivalry to the woolshed on the final night of the World Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in Invercargill’s ILT Stadium.

The PM and former farm boy took on Sir David Fagan at the World Shearing Championships in Invercargill.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand made it a bag of four as the black singlets won the individual and team titles in machine shearing and wool handling.

Meanwhile South Africa won the two blade shearing titles.

For New Zealand the awards were a repeat of the quadruple success scored in Norway in 2008.

But it was a contrast from the last championships in Ireland where the machine shearing and wool handling honours were split among four countries - New Zealand’s only win being the machine shearing title.

Perhaps the biggest individual winner was Napier shearer John Kirkpatrick who, at his fourth attempt, won the glamour event, the individual machine shearing final to a deafening applause from a crowd of over 4000.

Perhaps the biggest individual winner tonight was Napier shearer John Kirkpatrick, who at his fourth attempt won the glamour event.

Perhaps the biggest individual winner tonight was Napier shearer John Kirkpatrick, who at his fourth attempt won the glamour event.

Source: Shearing Sports New Zealand

According to Invercargill locals it was also the biggest crowd for any event held in the stadium, better known for hosting netball and basketball matches and short boxing fights.

Pairing with World Championships first-timer Nathan Stratford, four-times Golden Shears Open winner Kirkpatrick, 45, won his third world teams title.

Dunedin-based Joel Henare, from Gisborne, regained the wool handling title he won at the Golden Shears in Masterton in 2012

Team mate and surprise New Zealand selection Mary-Anne Baty, also from Gisborne, had the best night of her life to finish runner-up and pair with Henare in taking the teams title.

It was also a big night for New Zealand-based Cook Islands pair mother-and-daughter Tina and Maiden Elers, of Mataura.

Tina Elers finished third in the individual final and the pair claiming third place in the teams event.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

2
Mehpara Khan and two friends went to use the bathroom when a woman started hurling abuse at the group who were all wearing hijabs.

Kiwi woman victim of racist attack in Waikato

04:19
3
It follows heartbreak earlier as whales that couldn't be refloated were euthanised.

As it happened: Farewell Spit whale rescuers sent home after a second day of heart-wrenching efforts

00:23
4
The former Wallaby and new Crusader returned to haunt his old side on the first day of the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Digby Ioane slices through his old side to give Crusaders lead


00:14
5
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Nehe's back! Milner-Skudder scores first try after 11-month injury layoff

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ