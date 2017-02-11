NZ and South Africa turn their rivalry to the woolshed at the World Shearing Champs

The night belonged to New Zealand and South Africa last night as the two traditional rugby nations turned their rivalry to the woolshed on the final night of the World Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in Invercargill’s ILT Stadium.

New Zealand made it a bag of four as the black singlets won the individual and team titles in machine shearing and wool handling.

Meanwhile South Africa won the two blade shearing titles.

For New Zealand the awards were a repeat of the quadruple success scored in Norway in 2008.

But it was a contrast from the last championships in Ireland where the machine shearing and wool handling honours were split among four countries - New Zealand’s only win being the machine shearing title.

Perhaps the biggest individual winner was Napier shearer John Kirkpatrick who, at his fourth attempt, won the glamour event, the individual machine shearing final to a deafening applause from a crowd of over 4000.

According to Invercargill locals it was also the biggest crowd for any event held in the stadium, better known for hosting netball and basketball matches and short boxing fights.

Pairing with World Championships first-timer Nathan Stratford, four-times Golden Shears Open winner Kirkpatrick, 45, won his third world teams title.

Dunedin-based Joel Henare, from Gisborne, regained the wool handling title he won at the Golden Shears in Masterton in 2012

Team mate and surprise New Zealand selection Mary-Anne Baty, also from Gisborne, had the best night of her life to finish runner-up and pair with Henare in taking the teams title.

It was also a big night for New Zealand-based Cook Islands pair mother-and-daughter Tina and Maiden Elers, of Mataura.