NZ activists being sued in Israel after open letter to Lorde led to concert cancellation

Topics
World
Arts and Culture

One of the New Zealand women being ordered by an Israeli court to pay nearly $19,000, after she called for pop singer Lorde to cancel her concert, is confident the ruling will not be enforced in New Zealand.

Justine Sachs, a Jewish New Zealander, and Nadia Abu-Shanab, from a Palestinian family, wrote an open letter to Lorde last year asking her to join the artistic boycott of Israel. Lorde responded on her social media by saying she was considering all her options and learning all the time. She went on to cancel the concert.

About a month later, Israeli law group Shurat HaDin filed a case under a 2011 Israeli law allowing civil lawsuits against anyone calling for a boycott of the country.

Jerusalem Post reporter Amy Spiro told Morning Report the court has ordered the two women to pay 45,000 Israeli New Shekel ($NZ18,976).

Justine Sachs said the court's ruling shows Israel has little regard for human rights and said all she felt was a mixture of anger and indignation.

"It's totally upside down, it's a violation of all sorts of international law, human rights laws and it just sort of illustrates further to me that Israel is just so far from a democracy at this point it's a joke."

Ms Sachs said both her and Ms Abu-Shanab had sought legal advice, and are confident Israel will not be able to enforce the ruling in New Zealand.

"As we sort of assumed in the first instance, they don't have any jurisdiction in New Zealand, there is no kind of extradition treaty....so as we suspected initially when we first heard about the lawsuit, we do think it is still a publicity stunt, but it's one that's been aided and abetted by the Israeli court system."

It is thought to be the first case under the legislation, formed to oppose the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, a global pressure campaign.

A lawyer for the firm, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, at the time said the two women were being sued for the mental harm suffered by three teens who missed out on the concert.

According to the report by Jerusalem Post, the teenagers were refunded for their tickets.

It was not clear whether there would be anything from the Israeli courts that would compel the women to pay the fine.

But the firm is known to have previously filed against other international bodies who opposed Israel.

Even when the law firm has had rulings in its favour, the question of getting the money was always a big question, Jerusalem Post reporter Amy Spiro said.

"She believes agreements between Israel and New Zealand will allow it to happen but it was still a big question mark."

The reporter said the lawyer for the case had previously made it clear it was partly aimed at warning activists overseas.

"When they filed the lawsuit that's what the lawyer had said, they wanted to serve as a message from people halfway around the world who want to impact lives here, [they] should also think about whether or not that will have repercussions."

Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie said the decision would have a chilling effect on free speech.

"This is political theatre. This is not really a legal issue, this is about a court in Israel trying to create a precedent and it will have quite a large global impact.

"A lot of people will start watching this because the fear will be that if you're critical of Israel, no matter where you are in the world, you could be sued."

Professor Gillespie said Israel would find it incredibly difficult to force the women to pay the fine.

"In theory they can apply to the courts here to enforce their judgement, but it's very unlikely that the judgement will be enforced because it's completely contrary to our own laws."

Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab say they won’t pay, and are fundraising for mental health services in Gaza instead. Source: 1 NEWS
Britain’s Princess Eugenie married tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in a star-studded royal wedding Friday (local time) at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Rt Revd David Conner, Dean of Windsor conducts the wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

It was the second wedding extravaganza of the year for the royal family, which seems to be riding a wave of popularity as the younger generation comes to the fore and the widely-respected Queen Elizabeth II cuts back slightly on her public appearances.

The 28-year-old bride, the queen’s granddaughter, is ninth in line to the British throne. She wore a long-sleeved gown with a fitted top, a peplum and a long train by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and a diamond-and-emerald tiara loaned to her by the queen.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

The 92-year-old queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with other senior royals, including Prince Charles; Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry with Meghan, the duchess of Sussex.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Source: Associated Press

There had been doubts about whether the 97-year-old Philip would be well enough to attend, but he seemed to be in good form during a rare public appearance. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, missed the wedding because of other commitments.

The granddaughter of the Queen arrived at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Her mother, Duchess of York, Sarah "Fergie'' Ferguson arrived earlier with eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, who was dressed in royal blue as maid of honour.

The star-studded ceremony of 850 guests included Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Ellie Goulding, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss, Ricky Martin, Jimmy Carr, Pixie Geldof, Cara Delevigne and James Blunt.

Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, served as maid of honor — she read a selection from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” during the service.

They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are divorced but enjoy an amicable relationship.

The A-list guests included Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, fashion luminaries Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell and pop singer Robbie Williams, whose daughter was a bridesmaid.

Eugenie’s dress was cut in a deep V in the front and the back, a feature requested by the bride that revealed a vertical scar from her surgery at age 12 to correct scoliosis. She has said previously it’s important for people to show their scars.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank hold hands during their wedding. Source: Associated Press

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a fuchsia dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy — Britain’s premier milliner. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wore a navy dress and coat by Givenchy.

There were occasional blue skies on a generally cloudy, gusty day as the royal standard flew atop the Windsor Castle complex, indicating the queen was in residence. The strong winds forced many women to hold on to their elaborate hats as they approached the chapel.

Eugenie works at a contemporary art gallery. The couple, who had dated for seven years, got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a trip to Nicaragua. They married in the same venue used in May by Harry and Meghan.

William and Kate’s 5-year-old son, Prince George, served as a page boy, and their daughter, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, was one of six bridesmaids. There was no sign of 5-month-old Prince Louis, William and Kate’s youngest child.

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. Source: Associated Press

The bride’s parents left the chapel together smiling as the newlyweds embarked on a horse-drawn carriage ride through parts of Windsor.

Flower Girls Princess Charlotte, left, and Theodora Williams wave to the crowds following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel. Source: Associated Press

The queen hosted a champagne luncheon for the guests just after the ceremony, with a second reception planned for the evening.

Before the event, Eugenie told ITV, which broadcast the hour-long service in Britain, that she was both excited and a bit on edge.

“It’s nerve-wracking and a bit scary and all the things that come with getting married, but at the end of the day you get to marry the person you love,” she said.

The couple invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings. There were also crowds of well-wishers on the streets outside the imposing castle, the site of Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle in May.

“I’m a royal superfan, so when her majesty organises a big event for her granddaughter, I can’t stay at home,” said Joseph Afrane, 54. “Whether it’s rain or sunshine, I have to come down and support her majesty.”

The couple had been dating for seven years before tying the knot. Source: Associated Press
'Nothing Left' after Hurricane Michael's rampage on Florida Panhandle

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach. When their house filled with surging ocean water, they fled upstairs. 

Now their home is full of mud and everywhere they look there's utter devastation in their Florida Panhandle community: fishing boats tossed like toys, roofs lifted off of buildings and pine trees snapped like matchsticks in 249 km/h winds.

Row after row of beachfront homes were so obliterated by Michael's surging seas and howling winds that only slabs of concrete in the sand remain, a testament that this was ground zero when the epic Category Four hurricane slammed ashore at midweek. The destruction in this and other communities dotting the white-sand beaches is being called catastrophic - and it will need billions of dollars to rebuild.

"All of my furniture was floating," said Ms Marquardt, 67. "'A river just started coming down the road. It was awful, and now there's just nothing left."

At least three deaths were blamed on Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental US in over 50 years, and by early Friday it wasn't over yet: a tropical storm long after Wednesday's landfall, Michael stubbornly kept up its punch while barreling up the Southeast, dumping heavy rains and spreading flash flooding misery as far away as Virginia.

High winds, downed trees, streets inundated by rising waters and multiple rescues of motorists from waterlogged cars played out in spots around Virginia and neighboring North Carolina. And while forecasters said Michael was gradually losing its tropical traits, it was a new chapter would begin as an extra-tropical storm predicted to intensify with gale force winds once it starts cross out into the Atlantic.

Homes at Mexico Beach on Florida’s Gulf Coast have been left shredded in the wake of Hurricane Michael’s 250kmh winds. Source: Associated Press

In North Carolina's mountains, motorists had to be rescued on Thursday from cars trapped by high water. High winds toppled trees and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Flash flooding also was reported in the big North Carolina cities of Charlotte and Raleigh. Similar scenes played out in parts of Virginia as the storm raced seaward.

All told, more than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were without power.

Meanwhile, thousands of National Guard troops, law enforcement officers and rescue teams still had much to do in the hardest hit area: Florida's Panhandle. Families living along the Panhandle are now faced with a struggle to survive in a perilous landscape of shattered homes and shopping centers, the storm debris spread far and wide.

In one community, Panama City, most homes were still standing, but no property was left undamaged. Downed power lines and twisted street signs lay all around. Aluminum siding was shredded and homes were split by fallen trees. Hundreds of cars had broken windows. The hurricane damaged hospitals and nursing homes in Panama City, and officials worked to evacuate hundreds of patients.

"So many lives have been changed forever. So many families have lost everything," said Florida Governor Rick Scott, calling it "unimaginable destruction."

An insurance company that produces models for catastrophes estimated Michael caused about $US8 billion in damage. Boston-based Karen Clark & Company released that estimate on Thursday, which includes privately insured wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial and industrial properties and vehicles. It doesn't include losses covered by the National Flood Insurance Program.

The region in the US was devastated by Hurricane Florence last month. Source: US ABC

The storm, which smashed into Florida as a category four monster, has now claimed at least six lives. Source: US ABC
Live from the Oval Office, it's Kanye West with a jaw-dropping performance

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Live from the Oval Office, it's Kanye West with a jaw-dropping performance.

The rapper didn't rap. But, seated across from President Donald Trump at the Resolute Desk, the musician delivered a rambling, multi-part monologue on Thursday that touched on social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and oh so much more.

Seizing the spotlight from the typically centre-stage president, West dropped the F-word, floated policy proposals - and went in for a hug.

"They tried to scare me to not wear this hat," West said of his red "Make America Great Again" cap. But, he said, "This hat, it gives me power in a way."

"You made a Superman cape for me," he told Mr Trump.

It was a surreal scene even by the standards of a nonconventional White House. The unlikely allies spoke to reporters before a closed-door lunch that had been billed as a forum to discuss policy issues including manufacturing, gangs, prison reform and violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

Spectators at the show included Mr Trump's son-in-law and top advisor, Jared Kushner, former NFL star Jim Brown, the attorney for a gang leader serving time in federal prison, and a gaggle of reporters.

During one pause, Mr  Trump seemed to acknowledge the oddness of the moment, saying, "That was quite something."

West's mental health has been a question of speculation since he was hospitalised in 2016. In a bizarre performance last month on Saturday Night Live he delivered an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

Addressing the topic on Thursday, West said he had at one point been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but was later told by a neuropsychologist he'd been misdiagnosed.

"So he said that I actually wasn't bipolar; I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now, where I wouldn't even remember my son's name," he said.

The conversation began with an exchange on North Korea among Mr Trump, Brown and West. Mr Trump said the region was headed for war before he took over, and West commended him for stopping it. Brown said he liked North Korea; Mr Trump agreed.

From there, West discussed prison reform and violence in inner-city Chicago. He brought up Larry Hoover, the leader of the Gangster Disciples who is serving a life sentence for murder, claiming: "The reason why they imprisoned him is because he started doing positive for the community. He started showing that he actually had power, he wasn't just one of a monolithic voice, that he could wrap people around."

West said he "loved Hillary" Clinton, Mr Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, because he loves everyone, but said he connected with Mr Trump's "male energy". He also criticised the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, calling it a "trap door".

Holding out his phone, West showed Mr Trump a picture of a hydrogen-powered plane that he thought should replace Air Force One.

"This right here is the iPlane 1," he said. "This is what our president should be flying."

Added West: "If he don't look good, we don't look good. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest" and have "the flyest planes."

West also had a sartorial suggestion for Mr Trump, proposing a hat that says just "Make America Great" - dropping the "again."

At the end of West's lengthy, sometimes-hard-to-follow dialogue, even Mr Trump seemed at a loss.

"I tell you what: That was pretty impressive," the president said.

"It was from the soul," West replied. "I just channeled it."

West later told reporters of his verbal stylings: "You are tasting a fine wine that has multiple notes to it. You better play 4D chess with me. ... It's complex."

Taking questions from reporters, the rapper also voiced concern about stop-and-frisk policing. Mr Trump this week called on Chicago to embrace the tactic, which allowed police to detain, question and search civilians without probable cause, though it was deemed unconstitutional in New York City because of its overwhelming impact on minority residents.

Mr Trump said they'd discuss the matter and he'd keep an open mind.

Asked about his comments in 2005 that President George W. Bush didn't "care about black people" after Hurricane Katrina, West said that "We need to care about all people" and that he "was programed to think in a victimised mentality".

Donald Trump and West previously appeared together shortly after Mr Trump's 2016 election in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

Asked what the two had talked about during their December meeting, West responded briefly that time: "Life. We discussed life."

While Mr Trump has been shunned by much of the Hollywood establishment, he has a fan in West, who tweeted earlier this year that the two share "dragon energy."

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother," West wrote.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Mr Trump to grant a pardon to a drug offender earlier this year.

West himself has suggested he might be open to wading into politics, including a run for president in 2020.

Asked if West could be a future presidential candidate, Mr Trump said, "Could very well be." West shot back, "Only after 2024."

After all that, the president brought the show to a close by suggesting, "Let's go have some lunch, OK?"

The controversial star continues to throw his support behind the controversial president. Source: 1 NEWS
Man shook 'miracle baby' to death while wife waited for kettle to boil

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A grieving Sydney mother wishes she had not waited for the kettle to boil because that's when her husband shook their "miracle baby" to death.

Her victim impact statement was read out in the New South Wale Supreme Court today at the sentence hearing for her ex-husband who can't be named and who has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of their two-month-old daughter.

She died of catastrophic brain injury in hospital five days after he shook the crying baby in November 2015 causing her to become immediately unconscious.

He also has admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to old healed and healing rib fractures and various bruises.

He told hospital staff: "I'm trained as a lifeguard in my country and we were taught to inflict some pain to get a response ... you will find my teeth marks on her because I was trying to get a response."

In her statement, read out by a support person, the mother said: "I feel guilty that I left her that time with him."

"Why didn't the kettle boil faster?

"Why did I need to wash the bottle?

"He took my baby, he took my health, my hope, my last chance."

They met in Australia after both coming here independently as asylum seekers from Iran more than five years ago.

Doctors told the woman she would never fall pregnant due to her diabetes but eventually after a very difficult pregnancy, their "miracle baby" was born, the mother said.

After her daughter's death, she studied child care and recalled a time when a new baby came to the centre.

She was tiny, with beautiful black hair and black eyes but was a bit upset looking for her mother.

"Everyone else held her but she keep searching for her mother," she said.

"But when I held her, she settled in my arms and fell asleep."

The baby had the same name as her dead daughter and "it was like a bomb going off in my heart".

Justice Lucy McCallum was told the father had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had been stabbed in jail while on remand.

She will sentence him on November 9.

