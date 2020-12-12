NYC restricting indoor dining as Covid-19 cases climb

Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City this week, Govenor Andrew Cuomo announced. Only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city as coronavirus cases and hospitalisations climb. Source: Associated Press

Nearly 1,700 patients are hospitalised in the city with the coronavirus, triple the number a month ago.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, spoke with Cuomo by livestream this week, noting he expects hospitalisations to keep increasing until mid-January.

Cuomo’s order came despite opposition from the restaurant industry, which warned of holiday season layoffs as the federal government hasn't passed additional Covid-19 relief.

Public health experts have repeatedly warned that indoor dining -- particularly in small, crowded restaurants where individuals are drinking and can take off masks when not eating -- poses a risk for airborne transmission.

The CDC recently described such indoor dining as “high risk".

The White House is pressuring the FDA chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

The vaccine won approval yesterday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and FDA signoff is the next step to get the shots to the public.