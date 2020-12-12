TODAY |

NYC restricting indoor dining as Covid-19 cases climb

Source:  Associated Press

Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City this week, Govenor Andrew Cuomo announced. Only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city as coronavirus cases and hospitalisations climb. Source: Associated Press

Nearly 1,700 patients are hospitalised in the city with the coronavirus, triple the number a month ago.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, spoke with Cuomo by livestream this week, noting he expects hospitalisations to keep increasing until mid-January.

Cuomo’s order came despite opposition from the restaurant industry, which warned of holiday season layoffs as the federal government hasn't passed additional Covid-19 relief.

Public health experts have repeatedly warned that indoor dining -- particularly in small, crowded restaurants where individuals are drinking and can take off masks when not eating -- poses a risk for airborne transmission.

The CDC recently described such indoor dining as “high risk".

The White House is pressuring the FDA chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day.

The vaccine won approval yesterday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and FDA signoff is the next step to get the shots to the public.


World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Christchurch's skyline glows red as Port Hills ravaged by flames
2
Police surprise nervous motorists with gifts at South Auckland checkpoint
3
Christchurch's Port Hills fire started near the reservoir - fire investigators
4
After 22 seasons, Sir Peter Leitch closes doors on Mt Smart's Mad Butcher Club
5
Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time magazine's Person of the Year

No more hotels will be added to isolation roster, despite holiday demand

Global carbon dioxide emissions cut by record amount in pandemic-hit 2020

'You're on mute' among quote of the year finalists in eventful 2020