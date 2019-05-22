NY mayor fears 'women will suffer' after new abortion laws introduced

Democratic presidential candidates are aligning with liberal advocacy groups for a day of nationwide rallies against a series of recent state laws significantly restricting abortion.

In New York, Democratic mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio spoke at a rally attended by hundreds of protesters against the new laws.

"We know women will suffer. Women will die because these laws were passed. And that shouldn't happen in our America," said de Blasio.

Activist attorney Gloria Allred also spoke at the event, and says she was forced to have an illegal abortion in the 1960s, and suffered severe medical complications.

"The truth is, the victims are the women and the girls who have to get a back alley abortion and who are going to be left to die," she said.