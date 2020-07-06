Nurse Jenny from Invercargill reunites with UK PM Boris Johnson after helping save his life

"Jenny from New Zealand" reunited with Boris Johnson at Downing Street today as the UK commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.

Nurse Jenny McGee and a team of NHS staff who helped save the Prime Minister’s life from coronavirus met with the high-profile patient inside No 10 after he was treated in ICU at a London hospital in April.

Ms McGee and Portuguese nurse Luis Pitarma, publicly thanked and named by Mr Johnson, were among the last in the group entering the Downing Street doors.

Since lockdown in March until the end of May, Brits applauded from their doorsteps and windows every Thursday night to honour NHS staff, health care workers, supermarket workers, teachers and other frontline employees who were instrumental in the fight against Covid-19.

