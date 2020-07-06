TODAY |

Nurse Jenny from Invercargill reunites with UK PM Boris Johnson after helping save his life

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

"Jenny from New Zealand" reunited with Boris Johnson at Downing Street today as the UK commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service. 

The UK prime minister met with Jenny McGee after she cared for him as he battled Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurse Jenny McGee and a team of NHS staff who helped save the Prime Minister’s life from coronavirus met with the high-profile patient inside No 10 after he was treated in ICU at a London hospital in April.

Ms McGee and Portuguese nurse Luis Pitarma, publicly thanked and named by Mr Johnson, were among the last in the group entering the Downing Street doors.  

Since lockdown in March until the end of May, Brits applauded from their doorsteps and windows every Thursday night to honour NHS staff, health care workers, supermarket workers, teachers and other frontline employees who were instrumental in the fight against Covid-19. 

In an exclusive interview with TVNZ’s Daniel Faitaua, Jenny McGee has described how her life changed after Boris Johnson publicly thanked her for helping save his life. Source: 1 NEWS

Today’s final clap for carers saw Mr Johnson outside Downing Street joined by Anne Marie Plas, the woman who created the weekly gesture, applauding key workers one last time.

