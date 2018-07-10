 

Nurse in Samoa charged after two babies die shortly after receiving MMR vaccine


World
Pacific Islands
Health

Police in Samoa have charged a nurse after two babies died last month, minutes after they received an MMR vaccine.

Samoa's Attorney-General said in a statement the nurse is to appear in court on 14 August.

The one-year-olds died last month at Safotu District Hospital on the island of Savaii.

They had just received a vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella.

Dr Take Naseri says the nurses involved have since been removed from the "tense atmosphere" after babies Lameko and Lanna’s died. Source: 1 NEWS

Attorney-General Lemalu Herman Retzlaff has not yet revealed the charges but RNZ Pacific understands the nurse was arrested and charged on Saturday.

The nurse is understood to have been charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Lemalu commended "swift and hardworking" investigations by police, which are continuing.

Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, the inquest into the deaths, scheduled to be heard today, has been adjourned for two weeks until overseas analysis of post mortems have been completed.

Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine. Source: 1 NEWS
World
Pacific Islands
Health
Matthew Perry rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after bowel ruptures


Entertainment
Health

Matthew Perry has undergone emergency surgery on his bowel after it recently ruptured.

The Friends star was rushed into a hospital in Los Angeles, California, "recently" in order to have an emergency operation to fix his gastrointestinal perforation, which causes severe abdominal pain and tenderness and can be fatal.

The actor is now resting up in private while he heals from the intense abdominal surgery.

His representative told E! News: "Matthew recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

A ruptured bowel occurs when a hole develops in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract - including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine - and can be caused by illnesses such as Crohn's disease, colitis and appendicitis.

Although it is usually repairable, doctors have to work fast to prevent the contents of the gastrointestinal from spilling out into the stomach and causing an infection.

Once an infection develops, it can lead to sepsis and ultimately cause death.

Details on Matthew's surgery are not known but he has been very open in the past about his struggles with alcohol abuse, which can contribute to digestive health issue.

The 48-year-old actor completed a 48-day programme in rehab for Vicodin addiction in 1997 after he turned to the drug to stop him from "drinking as much" as he was.

In 2001, he checked back into a rehab facility to recover from his use of Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

He said previously: "I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.' "


Entertainment


World
North America

A special congressional election that tested US President Donald Trump's clout and cost both parties millions of dollars in battleground Ohio was too close to call early Wednesday (Weds afternoon NZT). Trump claimed victory nevertheless.

The president took credit for Republican Troy Balderson's performance, calling it "a great victory," even though the contest could be headed to a mandatory recount. Democrat Danny O'Connor, trailing in the latest count, vowed: "We're not stopping now."

The candidates were locked in a razor-thin race, which they will reprise in the general election in just three months. There were at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That's enough for O'Connor to potentially pick up enough to force a recount.

The Associated Press does not declare winners in races subject to an automatic recount.

The Republican president's shadow also loomed over primary contests in four other states, none bigger than Kansas, where Trump roiled the governor's race by opposing the GOP incumbent on the eve of the election.

The day's races, like dozens before them, pitted Trump's fiery supporters against the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance. The results are helping determine the political landscape - and Trump's standing within his own party - just before the GOP defends its House and Senate majorities in November.

Voters in Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington state joined those in Ohio in Tuesday's voting.

Kansas Republicans were fighting among themselves in a battle for governor, where Secretary of State Kris Kobach was trying to unseat Governor Jeff Colyer.



World
North America