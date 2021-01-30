TODAY |

Nunuk Nuraini, creator of cult classic Indomie mi goreng, dies aged 59

Nunuk Nuraini, the creator of the immensely popular Indomie mi goreng instant noodle, has died. She was 59.

Nuraini worked as a flavour development manager at Indofood, which produces the product, for nearly 30 years.

The instant noodle became firm favourite beyond its native Indonesia, including in New Zealand.

Indonesian food company Indofood confirmed the news of Nuraini's death on Wednesday to Indonesian media.

The company didn't confirm Nuraini's cause of death.

