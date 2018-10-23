Numbers drawn for US Mega Millions $2.4 billion lottery

The winning numbers have been drawn for the record $2.4 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, but it isn’t immediately clear if there’s a winner .

The numbers drawn in last night’s drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever . The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $US543 million.