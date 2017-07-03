Number of people feared dead as tourist bus goes up in flames after Germany crash

Police say they fear a number of people may have died when a bus went up in flames after it crashed into a truck in southern Germany tonight, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others unaccounted for.

Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out bus on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany. Source: Associated Press

"We're afraid that people may have died in the accident," police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein told The Associated Press.

She said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

Local Oberfranken police tweeted that the travel group came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that a phone number had been activated to provide family members with information.

Two drivers and 46 people and were on the bus, Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Several helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 highway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam. She had no information immediately about what happened to the truck driver.