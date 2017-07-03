 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Number of people feared dead as tourist bus goes up in flames after Germany crash

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police say they fear a number of people may have died when a bus went up in flames after it crashed into a truck in southern Germany tonight, injuring 31 people and leaving 17 others unaccounted for.

Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out bus on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany.

Rescue workers stand beside burnt-out bus on the motorway A9 near Muenchberg, southeastern Germany.

Source: Associated Press

"We're afraid that people may have died in the accident," police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein told The Associated Press.

She said several people were severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria.

Local Oberfranken police tweeted that the travel group came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that a phone number had been activated to provide family members with information.

Two drivers and 46 people and were on the bus, Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Several helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 highway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam. She had no information immediately about what happened to the truck driver.


Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

2
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

01:56
3
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year


00:32
4
The phenomenon was witnessed at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve over the weekend.

Video: Divers witness 'amazing phenomenon' of mass of spawning crayfish off Wellington coast

00:32
5
The midfielder looked like a man possessed during this morning’s workout after joining the team last night.

Watch: Amped up Malakai Fekitoa destroys gruelling first gym session after All Blacks recall

04:10
Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar and joins the Young’uns at Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


01:56
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ