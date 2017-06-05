'A number' of people detain by over London Bridge terror attacks

Source:Associated Press
London police have raided raid two addresses and detained "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday's car attack and knife rampage on London Bridge.
Seven people were killed by the three attackers, and 21 remain in critical condition.
Following today's dawn raids (local time), lone local resident tweeted: "It woke me up along with the whole street. Extremely loud bangs followed by gunshot bangs. All ok - very shaken residents nearby though."
