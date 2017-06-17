 

Number of people confirmed or presumed dead in London tower blaze rises to 58

London police overnight raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city's Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk.

As three inquiries get underway, police say there's nothing to suggest the fire was started deliberately.
Source: BBC

Public anger is mounting as residents and neighbours demand answers for how the blaze on Wednesday spread so quickly and trapped so many of the tower's 600-odd residents.

British media have reported that contractors installed a cheaper, less flame-resistant type of exterior paneling on the 24-story tower in a renovation that was completed just last year.

Residents demanded answers and support for those affected by the disaster as the death toll climbs.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the number of 58 is based on reports from the public and may rise.

It includes 30 deaths that already have been confirmed, and reports of people who are missing and presumed to have been killed. He says it will take weeks or longer to recover and identify all the dead at the building.

The singer joined protesters in Kensington in West London today who joined together to demand for justice for the victims of Wednesday’s fire.
Source: Associated Press

"Sadly, at this time there are 58 people who we have been told were in the Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing. And therefore, sadly, I have to assume that they are dead," he said.

He said police would consider criminal prosecutions if there is evidence of wrongdoing and that the police investigation would include scrutiny of the renovation project at the tower, which experts believe may have left the building more vulnerable to a catastrophic blaze.

Police have been struggling to come up with an authoritative list of who was in the building when the fire started, making it difficult to determine how many had died.

At least 12 are confirmed dead in the blaze at the Grenfell apartment building where exterior cladding went up like a match stick.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cundy said there may have been other people in the tower who police are not aware of, and that could increase the death toll. He asked anyone who was in the tower and survived to contact police immediately.

Police say the harrowing search for remains had paused yesterday because of safety concerns at the blackened tower but has resumed. Cundy said emergency workers have now reached the top of the building.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, facing criticism for the government's handling of the disaster, met overnight with 15 fire survivors invited to her official residence at 10 Downing Street. The group left after a meeting that lasted more than two hours but did not speak to reporters gathered outside.

The meeting is unlikely to quell complaints that May has been slow to reach out to fire survivors, despite her announcement of a $NZ8.8 million emergency fund to help the displaced families.

It has been 24 hours after the high rise social housing building in London went up in flames, with many residents still unaccounted for.
Source: BBC

May said after the meeting Saturday that there have been "huge frustrations" in the community as people tried to get information.

"Frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough," she said.

The identification of the victims is proving very difficult — which experts attribute to the extreme heat of the fire. British health authorities say that 19 fire survivors are still being treated at London hospitals, and 10 of them remain in critical condition.

Police said they are using the INTERPOL Disaster Victim Identification Standards to identify the deceased. This relies on dental records, fingerprints and DNA when possible and also features like tattoos or scars.

