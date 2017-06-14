Number of fatalities rises to twelve in massive London high-rise blaze: 'This number will sadly increase'

London's Metropolitan Police say twelve people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block with the number expected to rise.

More than 70 people were taken to five hospitals across London following the blaze early Wednesday (UK time).

Of those patients, 20 are in critical condition.

Flames shot from windows all the way up the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as more than 200 firefighters battled the fire.

A plume of smoke stretched for miles over the capital. The scent of acrid smoke hung in the air.

Police commander Stuart Cundy says he can "confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days."

Mr Cundy says many others are receiving medical care.

"This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters on the scene.

"In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale."

Witnesses said that they saw people jumping from the upper floors.

Authorities warned about fire risk in 1970s building

Local residents said they had warned local authorities about fire issues in the building, a public housing block built in 1974 and containing 120 homes, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

"We've complained to council," said Edward Daffarn, 55, who said nothing had been done to improve safety. "I consider this mass murder."

The London Fire Brigade received the first reports of the fire at 12:54 a.m. and the first engines arrived within six minutes, she said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Residents said the blaze appeared to start in an apartment on a lower floor and spread upward quickly.

People at the scene spoke of being unable to reach friends and family inside. Others said they could see people inside using flashlights and mobile phones to try to signal for help from higher floors.

'We saw people screaming ... they couldn't stop the fire'

Nassima Boutrig, who lives opposite the building, said she was awakened by sirens and smoke so thick that it filled her home as well.

"We saw the people screaming," she said. "A lot of people said 'help, help, help.' The fire brigade could only help downstairs. It was fire up, up, up. They couldn't stop the fire."

Boutrig said her friend's brother, wife and children lived in the building and that her friend was waiting to find out if they were OK.

Other survivors spoke of confusion and conflicting advice given to residents, many of whom had been advised in advance not to leave their apartments in the event of a fire.

"There were no fire alarms," said Daffarn, who was warned by a neighbor to flee. "There was heavy smoke in the hallway. I could not find the stairs."