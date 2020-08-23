Number of Covid-19 deaths worldwide reaches 800,000

The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone today with 800,000 confirmed deaths and more than 23 million confirmed cases.

Rublas Ruiz poses for a photograph outside of Kendall Regional Medical Hospital where he works as a nurse in the hospital's intensive care unit Source: Associated Press

That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Governments have been attempting to balance public health with economic health.

Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting.

Twenty-two people have died from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

In the US, the nation with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million.The US also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000.

The news comes as South Korea, once considered a coronavirus success story, banned large gatherings, shut nightspots and churches and banned fans from professional sports to slow a viral resurgence.

Germany, which also initially slowed the virus, reported a four-month high of more than 2,000 cases on Saturday. Schools there reopened two weeks ago, and at least 41 schools this week reported students or teachers were infected.