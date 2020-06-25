Number of Covid-19 cases worldwide nears 10 million

TODAY |

The World Health Organisation says the world is less than a week away from hitting 10 million global cases of Covid-19.

There have been almost 500,000 deaths reported in the pandemic to date. Source: 1 NEWS

There are now 9.4 million cases of the virus, and almost 500,000 deaths of people with the illness reported during the pandemic to date.

However, the WHO warns several countries are yet to reach their peak.

The United States currently has the most cases per nation - at almost 2.4 million, with about 122,000 deaths.

US health officials predict 30,000 people could die in the next three weeks.

It comes as US President Donald Trump pulled federal funding from its testing stations across five states.

In New Zealand there are 1166 confirmed cases - which is the number provided to the WHO - and 22 people have died from the virus.

There are currently 11 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which are isolating.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving an update on the virus in New Zealand at 1pm. His press conference will be live streamed at 1 News online and Facebook.

