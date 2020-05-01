Number of Covid-19 cases drop in Australia raising hopes of extending trans-Tasman bubble

Hopes are increasing that travel will be extended to Australia as the number of Covid-19 cases drop.

Some Australians are now able to visit friends and family and shop for non-essential items as the country eases restrictions.

The number of new daily cases has been dropping across the Tasman, leading to further hope of a trans-Tasman bubble.

New Zealander Christine Archer is desperate to get to Australia after being denied a travel exemption to care for her sister who is dying from cancer.

“I just want to get there to be with her,” she told 1 NEWS, “I can’t describe how I feel.”

The concept is getting closer but there are conditions as the Foreign Minister has outlined.

“We can open the border on the basis there is no community transmission in both our populations. That is the secret of success we aspire to and the reason we floated the idea of the trans-Tasman bubble in the first place,” says Winston Peters.

Australia has seen nearly 92 deaths but new infections have dropped dramatically.

Worst-hit New South Wales had nine overnight down from a peak of 200 in one day in March. Canberra now has no active cases at all.

Today, restrictions are easing around the country with people being able to head to the beach and pair up for dinner.

In Western Australia a new 10 person gathering limit is up from two.

But some want total elimination before relaxation.