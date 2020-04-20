Number of coronavirus cases in Europe passes 1 million

The European Center for Disease Control says the continent now has more than 1 million confirmed cases and more than 100,000 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

According to a tally posted on the ECDC website overnight, Spain had the most cases in the region with 191,726, followed by Italy, Germany, Britain and France.

It listed Italy as having the most deaths in Europe, with 23,227, followed by Spain, France, Britain and Belgium.