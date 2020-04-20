TODAY |

Number of coronavirus cases in Europe passes 1 million

Source:  Associated Press

The European Center for Disease Control says the continent now has more than 1 million confirmed cases and more than 100,000 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Italy is the worst hit country with at least 23,000 coronavirus deaths. Source: Breakfast

According to a tally posted on the ECDC website overnight, Spain had the most cases in the region with 191,726, followed by Italy, Germany, Britain and France.

It listed Italy as having the most deaths in Europe, with 23,227, followed by Spain, France, Britain and Belgium.

According to the tally, Europe accounts for almost half the global case load and more than half the total deaths.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
