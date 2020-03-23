TODAY |

Number of coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 300,000

Source:  1 NEWS

Overnight the total number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 300,000.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As of March 23 there’s been more than 13,000 deaths globally. Source: Breakfast

So far there's been more than 13,000 deaths around the world. However 93,000 people have recovered from the virus.

In Spain officials registered 394 deaths in just a day.

All non-essential services shutting down in Australia amid coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile health services in France believe there's a new symptom related to Covid-19, a loss of smell.

Across the English Channel in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people not to visit their elderly mums on Mother's Day.

Total New Zealand coronavirus cases rises by 14 in last 24 hours, now at 66

In London Police will be given new powers to enforce social distancing.

In New Zealand 66 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Strong quake shakes capital in Croatia, during partial lockdown.
2
Australia shutting down all non-essential services in fight against coronavirus pandemic
3
Morning Briefing March 23: A new way of life in Covid's wake
4
Number of coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 300,000
5
Three Auckland schools closing for 72 hours with coronavirus cases or likely Covid-19 cases
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Three Auckland schools closing for 72 hours with coronavirus cases or likely Covid-19 cases

Greater Wellington's bus services stand down drivers aged 70 and over
01:49

Auckland's Pacific Island churches doing their best to heed Government requirements
01:50

Elderly teachers staying home, forcing schools to scramble as they try to keep it business as usual