Number of coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 300,000

Overnight the total number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 300,000.

So far there's been more than 13,000 deaths around the world. However 93,000 people have recovered from the virus.

In Spain officials registered 394 deaths in just a day.

Meanwhile health services in France believe there's a new symptom related to Covid-19, a loss of smell.

Across the English Channel in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people not to visit their elderly mums on Mother's Day.

In London Police will be given new powers to enforce social distancing.