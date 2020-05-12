TODAY |

NSW woman rushed to hospital with knife still embedded in chest was stabbed by co-worker — police

Source:  AAP

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a colleague in the kitchen of a Newcastle cafe.

Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to a Onyx Espresso Bar in Mayfield about 2:30pm today after reports the 27-year-old had been attacked.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told reporters the woman had been hit with a blunt object, before she was stabbed.

The woman was taken under police escort - with the knife still embedded in her chest - to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. She is currently undergoing surgery.

A 23-year-old man who works with the woman was arrested nearby a short time later.

Police expect the man will be charged on Wednesday.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:10
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
2
Auckland property company in liquidation after taking millions in wage subsidies
3
Sydney man filmed punching teen girls had boiling water thrown on him in prison, court hears
4
NZ 'unlikely' to see significant international travel volumes this year and early 2022
5
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Schools and childhood centres in NZ must now display 'no vaping' signs

Workers lured to US from India paid $1.60 per hour for years to build Hindu temple, lawsuit claims

Iran’s firebrand former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to run again
00:31

Australian Navy ship linked to deaths of two whales in the United States