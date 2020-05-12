NSW woman rushed to hospital with knife still embedded in chest was stabbed by co-worker — police

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a colleague in the kitchen of a Newcastle cafe.

Emergency services were called to a Onyx Espresso Bar in Mayfield about 2:30pm today after reports the 27-year-old had been attacked.



Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey told reporters the woman had been hit with a blunt object, before she was stabbed.



The woman was taken under police escort - with the knife still embedded in her chest - to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. She is currently undergoing surgery.



A 23-year-old man who works with the woman was arrested nearby a short time later.

