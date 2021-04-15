NSW woman dies after developing blood clots, days after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

A NSW woman has died after developing blood clots a day after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, media reports say.



Covid-19 vaccine file. Source: AAP

The 48-year-old woman was a diabetic, and preliminary tests have not found a conclusive link to the vaccination, the ABC reports.



A NSW Health spokesperson said the department would not speculate on individual cases, but offered condolences to the family of the woman who died.



"The death of anyone is always a tragedy and our condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who has passed away," the spokesperson said in a statement on tonight.



The Therapeutic Goods Administration is responsible for regulating and monitoring the use of Covid-19 vaccines in Australia, they said, but NSW Health is notified when a serious or unexpected adverse event occurs.

Australia identifies second likely Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine blood clot case

"Many conditions can arise during normal life, whether or not a vaccine is administered, but it remains important to report any new serious or unexpected events so that safety can be appropriately monitored," they said.



It it not yet known which vaccine the woman received.



Australians under the age of 50 were last week warned off receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, after a link was confirmed between the jab and rare blood clots.

