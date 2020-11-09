TODAY |

NSW woman, 19, killed by out-of-control car after passenger pulls handbrake

Source:  AAP

A man who allegedly pulled a car's handbrake causing it to crash and kill a 19-year-old woman in Wollongong, New South Wales has been charged.



Libby Ruge died in Wollongong after the car ploughed onto a footpath, hitting her and a group of friends. Source: Nine

Police say after the car's handbrake was pulled it mounted the kerb and stuck three pedestrians before colliding with a power pole on the Princes Highway about 10.30pm on Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman, named by Nine News as Libby Ruge, suffered critical injuries and died in hospital, while an 18-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis and a 21-year-old man was left with a broken leg and ribs.

The male passenger was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He's due to appear in Wollongong Local Court today.

The driver suffered minor injuries and is under police guard in hospital.

