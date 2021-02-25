NSW, Victoria, Tasmania join Queensland in ending quarantine-free travel from NZ after Auckland Covid cluster

Victoria and New South Wales and Tasmania have joined Queensland in banning quarantine-free travel from New Zealand after the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In NSW, health authorities were contacting travellers who had arrived from New Zealand since Saturday and advised them they should get a precautionary test and isolate until they get a negative result.

All travellers to NSW and Victoria will not have to quarantine for 14 days.

Auckland was reclassified as a Covid hotspot by NSW Health after the Papatoetoe High School cluster grew to 11 cases.

Victoria listed Auckland as a “red zone”.

Queensland was the first state to end quarantine-free travel, with the state’s Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, saying the move was needed to protect Queenslanders.

"Unfortunately, over the past few days New Zealand has been recording some new positive cases, which is why we are closing the border from 6pm," she said.

"Anyone who is permitted to travel to Queensland from New Zealand will be required to quarantine on arrival."

Queensland authorities are asking all travellers who have been in New Zealand since February 21 to get tested and isolate until they get their results.

This also applies to anyone who has entered from February 6 who has not already had a test after entering Queensland.

"New Zealand is working very hard to contain this community transmission, but they are still in a critical stage of their response so we need to keep watching closely," Young said.

"Things can change really quickly with this virus, we've seen that in other countries around the world, which is why I am asking Queenslanders to reconsider their need to travel to New Zealand."