NSW v NZ: How lockdowns differ in response to Delta

The dreaded Delta variant has forced several Australian states into lockdown, and now New Zealand has joined the ranks. So, how strict are Aotearoa’s restrictions by comparison?

Leaving home

NSW: There are five reasons to leave home. To obtain food or other goods, to go to work if you can’t from home, for education if you can’t learn remotely, exercise, and medical reasons, including vaccinations. You’re also allowed to move to a new house during the lockdown.

NZ: You can only leave home to shop for groceries, access necessary healthcare (including vaccinations), get a Covid-19 test, exercise in your local area, or go to work if you are working in an Alert Level 4 service and cannot work from home.

Face masks

NSW: In Greater Sydney, you must carry a face mask when you leave home. They must be worn in all indoor areas of non-residential premises. They’re also mandatory on public transport, and when queuing outdoors near food and retail premises.

NZ: Face coverings are encouraged for anyone leaving their home, especially if it’s difficult to maintain physical distance. You’re also legally obligated to wear one if you’re a customer or are employed at a business operating at Level 4. Masks are also mandatory on public transport, flights and in taxis/rideshares.

Exercise

NSW: Exercise has recently been limited to within 5km of your home. You’re allowed to eat, drink or read outdoors too. That’s limited to your household/bubble or one other person you don’t live with. Activities like swimming are still allowed. Outdoor recreation is banned in certain Local Government Areas of concern.

NZ: Exercise is limited to your local area, and only in your bubble. People are urged to not do activities that could require rescuing, like swimming, surfing, and boating.

What’s open?

NSW: Supermarkets, petrol stations, banks, pharmacies, hardware and building supply stores, post offices, garden stores, mobile phone repair stores, liquor stores, laundromats, newsagents, office supply stores, food and drink retailers that offer takeaways. People are not allowed to dine in.

NZ: Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, liquor stores in Licensing Trust Areas only, laundromats.

Fines

NSW: People who breach the health order can be fined A$1,000, with A$3,000 fines issued to those who participate in outdoor gatherings of more than 2 people. People who don’t comply with self-isolation rules can be fined A$5,000. Businesses that do not require employees to work from home if they are reasonably able to do so face a fine of up to A$10,000 for corporations and A$2,000 for individuals.