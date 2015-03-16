TODAY |

NSW trio busted in karaoke bar after flying to South Australia in private plane

Source:  AAP

A man and two women have been nabbed in a karaoke bar in outback SA after breaking border restrictions by flying in on a light plane from regional NSW.

SA Police said they were notified yesterday that the private plane, a Cessna with a pilot and two passengers, attempted to land in the Northern Territory yesterday, but was denied entry.

They allege the plane departed Griffith, in NSW's Riverina region, on Thursday and first landed in Coober Pedy against cross border directions.

"The group then attempted to enter the Northern Territory yesterday but were denied and returned to Coober Pedy, again in breach of cross border directions," police said in a statement today.

"Coober Pedy Police were tasked to locate the travellers and identify where they had been to assess the risk posed to our vulnerable outback communities."

Officers tracked them down to a local karaoke bar just after midnight.

The trio - a 27-year-old man and two women, aged 21 and 39 - were charged with failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act.

They were refused police bail and will appear in the Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, SA has reported two new cases of Covid-19 - a woman in her 30s and another woman in her 40s.

SA Health say both women acquired their infections overseas and have been in medi-hotels since their arrival.

