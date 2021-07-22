NSW on track to ease restrictions ahead of schedule

New South Wales is on track to ease restrictions early for fully vaccinated residents, as large numbers of people continue to register with the vaccine rollout.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian adjusts her mask during a Covid-19 update press conference. Source: Getty

Today, as the state recorded an additional 1116 community cases and four deaths, around 140,000 people were vaccinated too.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the numbers turning out is "fantastic".

"It is pleasing to note that New South Wales is demonstrating our capacity for record vaccination rates, leading the nation."

The State and Federal government has promised that at 70 per cent vaccination, residents who are double-dosed will be subject to fewer restrictions.

Berejiklian says that target is drawing closer.

"Initially it was the end of October but because of the rates we're seeing people come forward that could be as early as mid-October," she said.

Berejiklian is also encouraging businesses in New South Wales to start preparing their Covid safety plans, so they can reopen as soon as allowed.

"The national plan does say at 70 per cent double-dose vaccination that you can expect to go out and have a meal, you can expect to attend a public event, you can expect to go and get services that you can't expect now but obviously we'll take a very responsible approach."

NSW is also expected to hit 80 per cent vaccination in November now, which will signal the end of lockdown.

"New South Wales looks forward to having our citizens enjoy international travel and New South Wales looks forward to stepping up and welcoming thousands of Australians home who have been waiting to come home for a long time," she said.

However, Berejiklian warns that NSW isn’t out of the woods yet, as the number of people in hospital continues to rise.