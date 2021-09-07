NSW shark attack victim was about to become a dad

TODAY |

A surfer who died after he was bitten by a shark on the NSW North Coast on Sunday morning was about to become a father for the first time.

Tim Thompson was married earlier this year and wife Katie is due in January. Source: Nine

Tim Thompson died on the beach at Shelley Beach, north of Coffs Harbour after suffering critical injuries to his right arm and back.

Bystanders tried to deliver CPR and paramedics took over but he died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Wilson said it was a "devastating" incident for everyone on the beach at the time.

"A number of local surfers and bystanders came to the aid of this man, they were incredibly brave in a very challenging situation," Mr Wilson said.

"The patient suffered a critical injury to his arm, but despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics and other emergency services, the patient couldn't be revived."

Shark attack victim Tim Thompson and wife Katie Source: Nine

9 NEWS reports Mr Thompson was married earlier this year and wife Katie is due in January.

"My heart aches for our baby who will never get to meet you," she wrote on Facebook.


