TODAY |

NSW security guard bashed after stopping man in shopping centre for not wearing face mask

Source:  AAP

A shopping centre security guard in northern NSW has been repeatedly punched in the face and head by a middle-aged man stopped for not wearing a face mask indoors.

Police officers patrol a street in Sydney. Source: Associated Press

The guard approached and offered the man a mask before allegedly being hit in a Lismore shopping centre today, NSW police said.

Nearby people who intervened were then allegedly punched in the face and chest themselves before police were called.

The accused aggressor, 47, allegedly then kicked male senior constable in the face in the shopping centre and bit another officer while in Lismore police station.

He was refused bail to appear in court today on nine charges including assault occasion actual bodily harm and affray.

The man was also fined AU$1000 (NZ$1084) for failing to comply with the Covid-19 public health order.

As a result of the recent community transmission of coronavirus, face masks are required to be worn in all non-residential indoor areas in the Byron, Tweed, Ballina and Lismore local government areas.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:25
Sir Ron Brierley likely to face prison sentence, says forensic psychologist
2
'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found
3
Egypt expects $1.4 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
4
Regulation of window blinds needed after toddler killed in tragic accident, coroner urges
5
Christchurch school sees classroom culture shift overnight after new rule bans phones
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Explainer: Can I still spread Covid-19 after I'm vaccinated?

Gunman who stormed California office building, killing four people, knew all victims

Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal assault in Taupō

Egypt expects $1.4 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal