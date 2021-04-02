NSW security guard bashed after stopping man in shopping centre for not wearing face mask

A shopping centre security guard in northern NSW has been repeatedly punched in the face and head by a middle-aged man stopped for not wearing a face mask indoors.

Police officers patrol a street in Sydney. Source: Associated Press

The guard approached and offered the man a mask before allegedly being hit in a Lismore shopping centre today, NSW police said.



Nearby people who intervened were then allegedly punched in the face and chest themselves before police were called.



The accused aggressor, 47, allegedly then kicked male senior constable in the face in the shopping centre and bit another officer while in Lismore police station.



He was refused bail to appear in court today on nine charges including assault occasion actual bodily harm and affray.



The man was also fined AU$1000 (NZ$1084) for failing to comply with the Covid-19 public health order.

