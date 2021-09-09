NSW restrictions set to ease despite 1083 cases today

NSW has reported 1083 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and 13 more deaths as the government grants communities in the council areas of concern the same recreation freedoms as the rest of Sydney.



Police patrol past the Sydney Opera House during lockdown. Source: Getty

Fully vaccinated adults in the 12 local government areas that have been subjected to stricter restrictions will from Monday be able to exercise outdoor with no limits and gather in groups of five for outdoor recreation.



That limit does not include kids under the age of 12.



Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked people in the 12 LGAs who she said had been "doing it tougher" than the rest of the state.



"They have led the way in our vaccination rates, they have shown us the way, and what it means to be resilient and strong," the premier said.



Ms Berejiklian also said public pools could reopen in NSW from next Monday (September 27).



Of the people who died with Covid-19, one person was in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, five in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.



There are currently 1238 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 234 people in intensive care, 123 of whom require ventilation.



Some 1700 officers were deployed across the state on Saturday to quash planned demonstrations against the ongoing stay-at-home orders.



They arrested 32 people across the state, in Sydney and Byron Bay. Police also issued 265 infringement notices.



"I'm pleased to see that common sense has prevailed and the vast majority of people have complied with the existing public health orders," Police Minister David Elliott said.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile, the union representing prison officers says mandating Covid-19 inoculations for jail staff is "a job half done" and inmates need the jab too.



"To keep NSW jails safe from Covid-19 everyone in the justice system needs to be vaccinated, no excuses," the Public Service Association's Stewart Little said.



There are about 30,000 people in the NSW justice system and it is difficult to separate them from other inmates and staff at institutions, he added.



All prison officers are required to be double vaccinated by January in an edict finalised last week.



Meanwhile, the hair and beauty industry has called on the government to reconsider an incoming five-client cap when hair and beauty venues reopen at the state's 70 per cent double vaccination target.



Australian Hair Council Chief Executive Sandy Chong said the measure would not impact transmission within hair and beauty venues in any "meaningful" way.



"These restrictions are also completely inconsistent with other industries such as fitness and hospitality, which bear similar, if not greater risks of transmission, and will be able to operate without such a restrictive cap," she said.

Victoria records 507 new cases

Melbourne's controversial curfew will be scrapped, with people able to travel up to 25 kilometres and have a beer outside the pub once 70 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters tackle, attack cops, causing broken bones