NSW restrictions set to ease despite 1083 cases today

NSW has reported 1083 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and 13 more deaths as the government grants communities in the council areas of concern the same recreation freedoms as the rest of Sydney.
Fully vaccinated adults in the 12 local government areas that have been subjected to stricter restrictions will from Monday be able to exercise outdoor with no limits and gather in groups of five for outdoor recreation.
That limit does not include kids under the age of 12.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked people in the 12 LGAs who she said had been "doing it tougher" than the rest of the state.
"They have led the way in our vaccination rates, they have shown us the way, and what it means to be resilient and strong," the premier said.
Ms Berejiklian also said public pools could reopen in NSW from next Monday (September 27).
Of the people who died with Covid-19, one person was in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, five in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.
There are currently 1238 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital, with 234 people in intensive care, 123 of whom require ventilation.
Some 1700 officers were deployed across the state on Saturday to quash planned demonstrations against the ongoing stay-at-home orders.
They arrested 32 people across the state, in Sydney and Byron Bay. Police also issued 265 infringement notices.
"I'm pleased to see that common sense has prevailed and the vast majority of people have complied with the existing public health orders," Police Minister David Elliott said.
Meanwhile, the union representing prison officers says mandating Covid-19 inoculations for jail staff is "a job half done" and inmates need the jab too.
"To keep NSW jails safe from Covid-19 everyone in the justice system needs to be vaccinated, no excuses," the Public Service Association's Stewart Little said.
There are about 30,000 people in the NSW justice system and it is difficult to separate them from other inmates and staff at institutions, he added.
All prison officers are required to be double vaccinated by January in an edict finalised last week.
Meanwhile, the hair and beauty industry has called on the government to reconsider an incoming five-client cap when hair and beauty venues reopen at the state's 70 per cent double vaccination target.
Australian Hair Council Chief Executive Sandy Chong said the measure would not impact transmission within hair and beauty venues in any "meaningful" way.
"These restrictions are also completely inconsistent with other industries such as fitness and hospitality, which bear similar, if not greater risks of transmission, and will be able to operate without such a restrictive cap," she said.
Victoria records 507 new cases
Melbourne's controversial curfew will be scrapped, with people able to travel up to 25 kilometres and have a beer outside the pub once 70 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
But the most substantial changes to the state's restrictions won't be made until 80 per cent of people are immunised, which is forecast to occur about November 5.
Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday unveiled Victoria's "cautious" roadmap out of lockdown, as the state recorded 507 new virus cases and another death, bringing the toll from the latest outbreak to 11.
He also announced Greater Geelong, the Surf Coast and Mitchell Shire will enter a seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm on Sunday, meaning the regions will be under the same restrictions as Melbourne and Ballarat.
According to the roadmap, when 80 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 have received a single vaccine dose, outdoor tennis and golf can return.
Once 70 per cent of Victorians are double vaccinated, which is forecast for October 26,metropolitan Melbourne's 9pm-5am curfew will be lifted and the 10km travel limit will be increased to 25km.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to open outdoors, with a limit of 50 fully vaccinated people.
Hairdressing can return for the fully vaccinated with a maximum of five people in a salon at a time.
Outdoor gatherings can increase to a maximum of 10 fully vaccinated people or five unvaccinated, while outdoor pools, community facilities and sport can return with a cap of 50 vaccinated people.
Outdoor religious gatherings can also take place for up to 50 vaccinated people and 20 unvaccinated, though for weddings only 10 unvaccinated people can attend.
Year 12 students can go back to face-to-face learning for the start of term four on October 6, with a staggered return of other years starting with Prep to Year 2s on October 18.
The remaining year levels will be able to return on October 26 but only Year 7 and Year 11s will be able to attend five days per week.
Once 80 per cent of eligible Victorians are vaccinated, retail, hairdressing and beauty services, and childcare can reopen for the fully-vaccinated, with strict density limits, and hospitality can return indoors.
People will be able to have private gatherings of up to 10 vaccinated people, while at Christmas it is expected that will increase to 30.
Late last week, about 120,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health workers urged the state government to prioritise the health system and its workforce over easing restrictions.
Through their unions, the health workers called for "accurate modelling" on expected ambulance demand, hospitalisations, intensive care patients and deaths.
Burnett Institute modelling commissioned by the Victorian government forecasts the state will reach a peak of between 1400 to 2900 daily Covid-19 cases between October 19 and 31, based on current numbers.
This would lead to a peak of between 1200 to 2500 Victorians requiring hospitalisation, including between 260 and 550 requiring an intensive care bed.
The modelling found a significant easing of restrictions once 80 per cent of people are fully vaccinated means an almost two-in-three chance of a second epidemic peak in mid-December, which would push hospitalisations over 2500.
High rates of symptomatic testing in vaccinated people would reduce the risk to a one-in-three chance.
The state government's roadmap out of lockdown goes further than the restrictions modelled.
As of Saturday, there more than 200 Victorians are in hospital with the virus, 56 in intensive care and 40 on ventilators to breathe.