NSW records two Covid deaths as daily cases reach 882

NSW has reported 882 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and two deaths as the government unveils its back-to-school plan for term four.



The entire state is currently locked down and police are cracking down on compliance as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.



The two people who died were a previously-reported man in his 60s in western Sydney and a man in his 90s at Concord Hospital. Both had received one vaccine dose.



It takes the death toll for the current outbreak to 81.



There are currently 767 Covid-19 cases in NSW in hospital, with 117 in intensive care beds and 47 on ventilators, NSW Health said.



Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday also revealed that HSC exams for NSW Year 12 students in 2021 would be pushed back to November 9, and all people working on school campuses must be vaccinated by November 8.

It comes as the Pfizer jab is officially approved for use by Australian health authorities in children aged 12 to 15.



"We assume that will be done in September, so that is also a pleasing development to give everybody that extra degree of comfort, and we are really looking forward to transitioning children back to face-to-face learning," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.



The NSW government has also announced a $200 million support package for the Not-for-Profit (NFP) sector working amid the outbreak.



NSW recorded more than 1000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Thursday, of which the isolation status of almost 850 remains under investigation.



Ms Berejiklian nevertheless announced a long-promised change to restrictions earned after the state reached six million vaccinations.



From September 13, up to five fully vaccinated adults can gather outdoors, but only those outside of western Sydney's local government areas of concern.



Children - not yet vaccinated - can be included in these groups of five.



In the 12 council areas of concern, households with all adults vaccinated can gather outdoors for recreation, such as picnics - but not with other households.



More relief is also on the way for businesses, with announcements on further assistance looming.

