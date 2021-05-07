TODAY |

NSW records no new Covid-19 cases in community, ahead of NZ travel bubble decision

There are no new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 in New South Wales to report today, the Australian state's health authority says, as a decision about the status of its travel arrangement with New Zealand looms.

Six cases were reported as coming from overseas to 8pm, local time, NSW Health said in a tweet.

On Thursday, the New Zealand Government paused the quarantine-free travel bubble arrangement with NSW for 48 hours.

An update from the New Zealand Government about the pause is expected this afternoon.

Yesterday, a person identified as a close contact of a NSW Covid-19 community case was put into a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, Sydneysiders are being urged to wear their masks and adhere to other restrictions without cancelling their Mother's Day plans.

The restrictions - which extend to the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and the Illawarra - will remain in place until at least the end of the weekend. They include compulsory masks on public transport and a 20-person cap on indoor gatherings.

But Premier Gladys Berejiklian doesn't want the curbs to suppress Sydneysiders' spirits, encouraging residents to keep their Mother's Day bookings for Sunday and continue supporting local businesses.

Liquor and Gaming NSW is urging businesses to do the right thing over the weekend too.

Compliance officers will be out in force across the state, checking venues are Covid-safe.

"Now is not the time to get complacent, the Covid safety requirements are in place for a reason, and all venues need to make sure they are fully compliant," director of compliance Dimitri Argeres said.

Officers will also be checking those participating in the NSW Government's Dine & Discover voucher program are complying with its rules.

"This includes not artificially inflating prices or allowing customers to use the vouchers to buy restricted products," Argeres said.

The restrictions came after a man in his 50s from Sydney's east was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday, followed shortly by his wife.

The man's strain has been linked to a man in hotel quarantine, but health officials are yet to identify how it was passed between them.

