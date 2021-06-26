NSW records 30 new Covid-19 cases as other states grapple with virus

NSW has recorded 30 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on the first day of a 14-day lockdown for large parts of the state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed new local cases of Covid were recorded between 8pm Friday and 8pm Saturday, taking the total number in the outbreak to 110 cases.

More than 52,000 people were tested in the same period.



Of the 30 new cases, 11 were already self-isolating while the remaining are all linked, Ms Berejiklian said.



It is the first day of a strict lockdown for Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour, which is scheduled to end at 11.59pm on July 9.



NSW residents in the lockdown zone are only allowed to leave home for work that can't be done at home, to shop for essential items, for exercise, to seek medical care or for care-giving or compassionate reasons.



Anyone in NSW who has been to Greater Sydney since June 21 is also being asked to stay at home for the lockdown period.



Exercise outdoors is allowed in groups of up to 10, and Covid-safe funerals can proceed with up to 100 people.



Weddings are allowed today with restrictions in place, but must be cancelled from Monday.

Queensland records two new cases.

Meanwhile Queensland has recorded two new local cases of Covid-19, both people who have been active in the Brisbane community for several days.



The new cases are believed to be part of the Brisbane cluster linked to a Portuguese restaurant, and not the Sydney outbreak.



While the new cases didn't attend the restaurant, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said one of them is friends with people who did.



That person did not develop symptoms, but got tested because they were working at Brisbane Airport's Direct Factory Outlet, which was earlier listed as an exposure site.



"We are going to deem them as infectious in the community from the 20th of June," Dr Young said on Sunday.



"They've been to a lot of sites throughout the community which we'll put up on our website, several gyms (and) several shopping centres."



NSW-NZ travel bubble paused for at least three days

The other positive case is the person's partner who lives in the same house and did develop symptoms.



"They've also been to a lot of venues, a lot of different sites, and they work in the Sunshine Coast," Dr Young said.



The Queensland Health website is expected to be updated with exposure sites today.



The new cases come as health authorities work to contact passengers who were on board Virgin flights with a staff member who has since tested positive for the virus.



Five Virgin Australia flights on Friday and Saturday took passengers either to or from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast.



A positive case at a Northern Territory mine is also heightening concern, with several close contacts believed to have returned to Queensland.



Dr Young said there is "a lot happening" in the state, and urged anybody with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.

"That is just critical," she said.

Health officials presume Northern Territory case has Delta variant.

Parts of the Northern Territory (NT) will go into a lockdown that will last 48 hours after four new cases of the virus have emerged.

Around 400 workers who left a mine in the Northern Territory after a man tested positive there to Covid-19 are said to have flown to Brisbane, with another 250 landing in Perth.



Of the 244 that remained in the NT, 20 considered close contacts of the infected worker were in the community and have since been directed to a secure location, thought to be the Howard Springs quarantine facility south of Darwin.



The strain of the man's infection has not yet been confirmed but is understood to be the highly contagious Delta variant.



Chief Minister Michael Gunner is expected to address the media on the situation around 10.30am local time.



It was revealed on Saturday more than 1600 people in total had been ordered into isolation after the mine worker tested positive on Friday.



Over 1000 in isolation after miner in Northern Territory tests positive for Covid-19

Mr Gunner told reporters the infected man arrived in the Territory on June 18 and was asymptomatic.



He only discovered the infection when alerted to a potential hotel quarantine breach in Queensland through a message from interstate authorities.



The man had travelled from Bendigo via Brisbane, where he was ordered into a quarantine hotel on June 17.



He was in quarantine for a single day but is believed to have caught the virus there.



The man, who is believed to have been unknowingly infectious from June 18, then travelled to the Granites Mine in central Australia, 540km northwest of Alice Springs.



His diagnosis has forced the mine to shut down and 754 workers to isolate on- site.



"We're fortunate with the design and the location of this mine site that, for all intents and purposes, we can turn it into a quarantine facility in and of itself," NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said on Saturday.



The mine workers who have since flown to Darwin, Alice Springs, Perth and Brisbane have been ordered to isolate at their homes.

Seventy close contacts have been identified in all.



Of those who left the mine but stayed in the NT, 211 went to Darwin and 33 to Alice Springs.



"We are confident, we know all the people who have moved in and out of the mine site," Mr Gunner said.



"While we've never had a case of community transmission in the Territory, we have constantly prepared for this situation."



Authorities are also unsure exactly how the man caught the virus.



Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie said on Saturday the incident was cause for significant concern - both in the territory and other states.



"I want to be very clear that we are at risk," he said.

